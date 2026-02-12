Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix Loses To A Big Conference Rival In 2018

The Phoenix Mercury had a solid 2018 season, but one of their conference rivals gave them trouble.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) directs her teammates during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) directs her teammates during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury won their share of games in 2018, as they finished the season with a record of 20-14. They won some of their season series, but they also had some losses.

The Mercury lost their series against the Washington Mystics, as the Mystics beat them 2-1. Washington started the series with a 103-95 win, Phoenix responded in the second, and the Mystics took the third.

Diana Tauras
June 27, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (left) drives to the basket around Washington Mystics guard Lindsey Harding during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Washington was a strong team that year, and Elena Delle Donne and her team finished the season with a record of 22-12. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Seattle Storm.

During the season, the Storm gave the Mercury trouble as well. They beat them 2-1 in the season series, but Phoenix started that series with a win.

Mercury stars set the tone

The Mercury beat the Storm 87-82 in that first game, and Brittney Griner was the team's leading scorer. She had 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points, as Briann January had 15 points and Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner both had 12.

DeWanna Bonne
Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots a jump shot during the 2nd half against the Seattle Storm at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

On top of scoring, those three contributed in other areas. January had six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Taurasi had five rebounds and an assist, and Bonner had seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. The Mercury played well, and they started the series with a win.

Diana Tauras
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Seattle tied the series in the next game, as the Storm beat the Mercury 87-71. They returned the favor, as Phoenix's win in the first game was on the road. Seattle was the road team in the second game, and Jewell Loyd led her team to victory. She had 29 points and five rebounds.

Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer, ad she had 23 points. She also had two rebounds and two assists. Griner was behind her, as she had 18 points, four rebounds and three blocks. The stars played well, but it was not enough to get the win.

Phoenix and Seattle met one last time, and the Storm beat the Mercury 102-91. The Mercury's star center was the leading scorer, as she had 25 points. She also had seven assists and six rebounds. Taurasi was next up, and she had 20 points. Once again, the stars put up a fight but they came up short.

Seattle had a great team, and in the end, the Storm gave everyone including the Mercury trouble.

Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's 2018 series against the Seattle Storm when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.