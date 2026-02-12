Phoenix Loses To A Big Conference Rival In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury won their share of games in 2018, as they finished the season with a record of 20-14. They won some of their season series, but they also had some losses.
The Mercury lost their series against the Washington Mystics, as the Mystics beat them 2-1. Washington started the series with a 103-95 win, Phoenix responded in the second, and the Mystics took the third.
Washington was a strong team that year, and Elena Delle Donne and her team finished the season with a record of 22-12. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Seattle Storm.
During the season, the Storm gave the Mercury trouble as well. They beat them 2-1 in the season series, but Phoenix started that series with a win.
Mercury stars set the tone
The Mercury beat the Storm 87-82 in that first game, and Brittney Griner was the team's leading scorer. She had 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points, as Briann January had 15 points and Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner both had 12.
On top of scoring, those three contributed in other areas. January had six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Taurasi had five rebounds and an assist, and Bonner had seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. The Mercury played well, and they started the series with a win.
Seattle tied the series in the next game, as the Storm beat the Mercury 87-71. They returned the favor, as Phoenix's win in the first game was on the road. Seattle was the road team in the second game, and Jewell Loyd led her team to victory. She had 29 points and five rebounds.
Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer, ad she had 23 points. She also had two rebounds and two assists. Griner was behind her, as she had 18 points, four rebounds and three blocks. The stars played well, but it was not enough to get the win.
Phoenix and Seattle met one last time, and the Storm beat the Mercury 102-91. The Mercury's star center was the leading scorer, as she had 25 points. She also had seven assists and six rebounds. Taurasi was next up, and she had 20 points. Once again, the stars put up a fight but they came up short.
Seattle had a great team, and in the end, the Storm gave everyone including the Mercury trouble.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's 2018 series against the Seattle Storm when you click right here!