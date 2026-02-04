Why Mercury's Thomas Is Known As "The Engine"
Alyssa Thomas was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, and she was one of the keys to their success. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in what was her first season with the Mercury.
Mercury's Thomas involved in MVP race
Thomas was a candidate for Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2025 season, and she finished third. A'ja Wilson won the award, and she had 51 first-place votes. Wilson earned 657 points, and the most someone could have was 720.
Napheesa Collier was second in the race, and she had 18-first place votes and 534 points. Thomas received three first-place votes and 391 points.
Phoenix's star had a good year, and she came close to winning MVP. This was not the first time that had happened, as she was a part of the MVP race in 2023 and 2024. Thomas continues to play at a high level, and she is making history in the process. She is one of the WNBA's top players, and she has become a household name.
Thomas is known for her array of skills and her tenacity. Those qualities led to her receiving a unique but fitting nickname.
The Mercury forward is known as "The Engine," and that nickname dates back to her days with the Connecticut Sun. She has lived up to that nickname, and her season with the Mercury is a prime example. She did a bit of everything, and she helped set the tone on both ends of the floor.
Phoenix's forward can score, and her game against the Indiana Fever proved that. She had a career-high 32 points in that outing. The Mercury lost that game, as the Fever beat them 107-101. She can also facilitate, as she was the league's Peak Performer in assists last year. Then, on top of that, she was involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race.
While Thomas did not win Defensive Player of the Year, she was still recognized for her defense. She was a member of the All-Defensive First Team, and she was joined by Collier, Alanna Smith, Gabby Williams and Wilson. Smith and Wilson were the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
Thomas' triple-doubles are also proof of what she is capable of, and she made history in 2025 as she tallied eight during the season.
Thomas, who is also known as "AT," is a star, and she will continue to drive her team to success.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her numerous accomplishments when you click right here!