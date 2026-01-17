Mercury's Mack And More Ready For AU Pro Basketball
Natasha Mack was one of the Phoenix Mercury's starters during the 2025 season, and she did well in that role. She played 34 games, and she started in 23 of them. During the playoffs, she played 11 games and she started in all of them.
Mercury's defensive-minded center has solid season
Mack was one of the Mercury's best rebounders during the season, as she was fourth in the area. Alyssa Thomas was the leader, and she averaged 8.8 rebounds. Alexis Prince was second, but she played one game with the team.
Satou Sabally averaged 5.9 points, and Mack averaged 5.8. Mack also averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 blocks.
The Mercury center joined the team in 2024, and since then, she has been one of their best defenders.
Phoenix's defensive specialist will be in action soon, as she will participate in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball season. There will be 40 players participating, and while some of them played in the past, there are also new faces.
One of the big names in the league is Tina Charles, and she had a strong 2025 season with the Connecticut Sun. She averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Charles has ties to the Mercury, as she signed with the team in 2022.
Charles averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She played 16 games with the Mercury, but after receiving a buyout, she joined the Seattle Storm. She averaged 12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her 18 games with them.
There are some other players with Mercury ties participating in AU Pro Basketball, and one of them is Emma Cannon.
Cannon went undrafted in 2011, but she joined the Mercury years later. She averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds during that season. She did not play the next two seasons, but she was picked up by the Las Vegas Aces, and after playing with a few other teams, she returned to Phoenix for a brief period.
There are other players with Mercury ties, as Isabelle Harrison, Bria Hartley, Sequoia Holmes and Kia Nurse will be playing.
Mack has made an impact in her time with the Mercury, and now, she has a chance to showcase her skills in another league. The start of the AU Pro Basketball season will be here in a flash, and it will be exciting to see the Mercury center out there.
Please follow us on X to read more about Natasha Mack and players with Mercury ties when you click right here!