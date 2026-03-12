Mercury's Thomas Remains Consistent, Scores With Ease
Alyssa Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury last season, and she had an excellent year. She was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, and she finished third. A'ja Wilson won the award, and she received 51 first-place votes. Napheesa Collier was second, and she received 18 first-place votes. Then, Thomas finished the race with three of those votes.
Thomas has been a force in the WNBA for a number of years, and she earned a special nickname. She is known as "The Engine," and she brought that energy to Phoenix. She started the season on a high note, and she remained consistent throughout that period.
In her first game of the season, Thomas had 20 points. The Mercury picked up a big win over the Seattle Storm, and Thomas' new team proved that they can compete. Thomas kept that momentum going, and she scored 10 or more points for the rest of the month.
Thomas started the second month on a good note, and she scored in double figures in all of those games. Her best performance was an 18-point game against the New York Liberty, and she also had 15 rebounds in that outing. The Mercury won that game, and it was a part of a six-game winning streak.
Mercury star has big month
Phoenix's new star was on a tear in July, and she had some big performances. She had a career high against the Minnesota Lynx, as she finished the game with 29 points. Later that month, she passed the number, and she had 32 points. The Mercury won the game against Minnesota, but they lost the one against the Indiana Fever.
Thomas had an excellent month, and she represented the team during the All-Star festivities. Then, the forward played well in August and September. Thomas had a strong playoff run, and she played a major role in the Mercury's sixth WNBA Finals appearance.
While Thomas missed a few games due to a calf injury, she did not miss significant time. She played 39 games, and she started in all of them. She played well in those games, and she scored 10 or more points in 36 of them.
Phoenix's All-Star had a memorable season, and her time with the team is off to a great start.
