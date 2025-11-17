How The Mercury Made Adjustments In 2022
The Phoenix Mercury had a decent 2022, as they managed to reach the playoffs despite being under .500. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. The Aces beat them 79-63 in the first game, and 117-80 in the second. Then, Las Vegas went through the playoffs, and it resulted in the franchise's first championship.
The Mercury had highs and lows in that time, and they started the season with a loss to the Aces. Las Vegas picked up a 106-88 win in that game, despite Skylar Diggins having a strong showing. She had 25 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Shey Peddy was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 16 points. Peddy also had two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Tina Charles had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophie Cunningham had 12 points, two rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix's starting lineup for this game was Charles, Diggins, Peddy, Diana Taurasi and Kristine Anigwe. Anigwe was one of the team's new additions, and she played 10 games with them. She started in one of those games, which would be the loss to Las Vegas.
The loss to the Aces was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Mercury would have another right after. They faced the Seattle Storm, and they beat Seattle 97-77.
Mercury's new center has double-double
The Mercury were led by Charles in that game. She had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, and she also had two assists. She was also one of the team's new additions, and later on, she would sign a deal with the Storm after a buyout with the Mercury.
Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures, as Diggins had 19, Taurasi had 15, Diamond DeShields had 12 and Peddy had 10.
The starting lineup in that game was different, as Brianna Turner took Anigwe's place. The other starters remained the same. Turner ended up starting in 35 games that season, so she was one of their consistent players.
The Mercury were trying to figure things out, especially with Brittney Griner being out due to an unfortunate matter overseas. The season was a challenge, but they managed to add to their postseason history. Their starting lineup looked different without Griner, but the team's starters did what they could to get to the playoffs.
