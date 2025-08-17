Draft Class: Mercury Draft Four Players in 2018
The Phoenix Mercury had a solid draft in 2019, as they selected a notable player in the second round. They drafted Sophie Cunningham out of Missouri, and se went on to play with the Mercury from 2019 to 2024. She became a favorite among fans, and now, Indiana Fever fans are loving her energy as well.
Phoenix had multiple draft picks that year, and they were in different rounds. The year before, the Mercury had four picks, and two of them were in the second round. The Mercury have had solid drafts over the years, and some work out better than others.
When it comes to the 2018 WNBA Draft, the Mercury had the 12th pick, the 20th pick, the 21st pick and the 26th. With their first pick, they selected Marie Gulich out of Oregon State. Gulich played in 23 games with the Mercury, but during next year's draft, she was traded to the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix received Brianna Turner, who was the 11th pick of that year's draft.
Mercury pick twice in the second round
As far as the Mercury's second round, Phoenix drafted Tyler Scaife and Raisa Musina. Scaife played for Rutgers in her college years and Musina was a forward out of Russia. She ended up signing a training camp deal with the Las Vegas Aces in 2020 but she was waived. Neither Scaife nor Musina had long stints in Phoenix.
With their last pick, the Mercury selected Imani Wright. Wright spent her college years at Baylor and Florida State. She made the final roster, and she played a game for the Mercury before being waived. She played against the Seattle Storm.
The 2018 draft was interesting for the Mercury. While they had four picks, none of them were really utilized. Gulich did play for them, but she saw limited action. Regardless of the outcome, these players had their name called, and they were selected by a historic franchise.
The 2019 draft worked out, as they picked up Cunningham. So in that case, they may have found a hidden gem. Drafting is not an easy process, so not every pick is going to materialize the way some may expect. Despite all of that, being drafted is an honor, and the players the Mercury drafted that year were a part of the experience.
