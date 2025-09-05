The History of No. 20 For The Mercury
After a few instances of rare numbers, things are getting back to normal. Megan McConnell was the only player to wear No. 16 for the Phoenix Mercury, and she did it earlier this season. Sequoia Holmes and Essence Carson wore No. 17 and Iziane Castro Marques was the only one to wear No. 18.
So far, no one has worn No. 19 for the Mercury, but multiple players wore No. 20 over the years.
This number first appeared in 2002, and Kayte Christensen was the first player to wear it. Christensen was drafted by Phoenix that season, and she appeared in 30 games in her first year. She ended up starting in two of them.
The following year, her played in 30 games and started in 16 of them. She averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds that season. Christensen played with the Mercury for two more years before she joined the Houston Comets.
After Christensen, No. 20 stayed vacant for some time. The next player to wear it was Shameka Christon, and she wore it in 2015. Christon was drafted by the New York Liberty, and she spent multiple seasons with them before playing for the Chicago Sky, the San Antonio Stars and eventually the Mercury.
Christon spent a season with the Mercury, and she played 15 games with them. She averaged 2.8 points in that period.
The next player to wear No. 20 was Isabelle Harrison. Harrison was drafted by the Mercury in 2015, and while she missed her first season due to injury, she played in 2016. She played in 26 games that year, and after that she was traded to San Antonio. Harrison also played for the Dallas Wings and the Sky.
In 2017, Camille Smith wore the number, and she played with the Mercury for multiple seasons. Then, Haley Gorecki and Liz Dixon wore it before Murjanatu Musa wore it this season. Musa signed a training camp deal with Phoenix, she made the final roster and she was waived later on. She appeared in 12 games for the Mercury, and she averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in that time.
When it comes to this number, some players wore it longer than others, but everyone mentioned is a part of Mercury history.
