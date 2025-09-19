Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Akoa Makani Helped Them Beat The Liberty

The Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 3-1 in their season series, and their rookie, Monique Akoa Makani contributed.

Davion Moore

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) brings the ball down court in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) brings the ball down court in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's regular season was a success. They won 27 games this year, which is the second most wins in franchise history. The only season the Mercury have won more games was in 2014, and they had a record of 29-5 that year.

Phoenix went through their share of battles during the season, and while their stars delivered, their rookies also had their big nights as well.

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) brings the ball down court in the first half against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Mercury's rookies, and she has been a constant presence in their starting lineup. She had solid performances in the regular season, and her best performance was against Phoenix's current playoff opponent.

Akoa Makani has career high against defending champions

In the Mercury's first regular season meeting with the New York Liberty, Akoa Makani had 21 points, six assists and a rebound. Phoenix defeated New York in that game, and they won by eight points. It was a good game for the Mercury overall, as players like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb scored in double figures.

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to drive past Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mercury and the Liberty met for a second time shortly after, and Phoenix won that game as well. They beat New York 106-91, and in that game, Akoa Makani had nine points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

A month later, Phoenix met New York again, and the Liberty picked up a win in what was the start of a Mercury road trip. The Liberty beat them 89-76, and Akoa Makani had nine points, four assists and two rebounds. That game was nearly identical to her performance in the second meeting, but she did not have a steal this time around.

Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) defends New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the final regular season meeting between these two teams, the Mercury beat them 80-63. Akoa Makani had a quieter game, as she had five points, four assists and a steal.

Phoenix won that series 3-1, and Akoa Makani averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds. The Mercury rookie is someone who can score, facilitate and she can defend. She has proved that throughout the season, and she is bringing that to the playoffs.

Akoa Makani ended up having a nice regular season, as she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She is having a solid rookie year, and now, she can be one of the Mercury's most reliable players for years to come.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.