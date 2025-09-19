How Mercury's Akoa Makani Helped Them Beat The Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury's regular season was a success. They won 27 games this year, which is the second most wins in franchise history. The only season the Mercury have won more games was in 2014, and they had a record of 29-5 that year.
Phoenix went through their share of battles during the season, and while their stars delivered, their rookies also had their big nights as well.
Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Mercury's rookies, and she has been a constant presence in their starting lineup. She had solid performances in the regular season, and her best performance was against Phoenix's current playoff opponent.
Akoa Makani has career high against defending champions
In the Mercury's first regular season meeting with the New York Liberty, Akoa Makani had 21 points, six assists and a rebound. Phoenix defeated New York in that game, and they won by eight points. It was a good game for the Mercury overall, as players like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb scored in double figures.
The Mercury and the Liberty met for a second time shortly after, and Phoenix won that game as well. They beat New York 106-91, and in that game, Akoa Makani had nine points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
A month later, Phoenix met New York again, and the Liberty picked up a win in what was the start of a Mercury road trip. The Liberty beat them 89-76, and Akoa Makani had nine points, four assists and two rebounds. That game was nearly identical to her performance in the second meeting, but she did not have a steal this time around.
In the final regular season meeting between these two teams, the Mercury beat them 80-63. Akoa Makani had a quieter game, as she had five points, four assists and a steal.
Phoenix won that series 3-1, and Akoa Makani averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds. The Mercury rookie is someone who can score, facilitate and she can defend. She has proved that throughout the season, and she is bringing that to the playoffs.
Akoa Makani ended up having a nice regular season, as she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She is having a solid rookie year, and now, she can be one of the Mercury's most reliable players for years to come.
