Phoenix Mercury On SI

Rewind: Mercury Legend Led League In Major Category

The Phoenix Mercury kicked things off in the 1997 season, and one of their guards led the league in a crucial category.

Davion Moore

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detail view of a Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball on the court at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detail view of a Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball on the court at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The WNBA's 1997 season started it all, and the Phoenix Mercury were one of the successful teams of that season. They finished the year with a record of 16-12, and they were one of four teams in the playoffs.

That was a successful year, and it was due to players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Bridget Pettis. Gillom was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 15.7 points. Pettis and Timms were close behind, as they averaged 12.6 points and 12.1 respectively.

Pettis was the first Mercury player to score a basket, and on top of being their second-leading scorer, she was the team's best free-throw shooter. In that season, Pettis shot a career-high 89.8 percent from the charity stripe.

Phoenix Mercur
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In her career, she shot 80.9 percent. She was a great free-throw shooter in that first season, and she was not only the Mercury's top shooter, she was the best free-throw shooter in the league.

Pettis leads the league

Phoenix's guard was on top of the league's free throw percentage list, and close behind her was Janeth Arcain of the Houston Comets. Arcain shot 89.4 percent that season.

As far as the rest of the top five, Arcain's teammate Cynthia Cooper was third, as she shot 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. Eva Nemcova of the Cleveland Rockers shot 85.5 percent and Dena Head of the Utah Starzz shot 84.4 percent.

mercury fans
Mercury fans chant MVP for guard Alyssa Thomas (25) after she sets a WNBA record with 3 consecutive triple-doubles at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper made the most free throws, as she knocked down 172. Pettis shot a total of 97 free throws, which led to her being fifth in that category. However, as far as percentage, Pettis was the leader.

Free throws are important, and they can be the deciding factor in a close game. Having a reliable shooter like Pettis is one of many ways a team can pull off a big win.

mercury fans
A young Fever fan holds up a sign inside PHX Arena prior to a game against the Mercury in Phoenix on Aug. 7, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 1997 season was Pettis' best year, and she stayed with them for a few years before they traded her to the Indiana Fever. That was a significant trade, as that trade involved multiple teams. The Mercury, the Fever, the Rockers and the Miami Sol were all involved.

Pettis made an impact in her time with the Mercury, and she is a part of their Ring of Honor. Her first year was notable, and she led the league in an important category.

Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Bridget Pettis and what they accomplished when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.