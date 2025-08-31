Rewind: Mercury Legend Led League In Major Category
The WNBA's 1997 season started it all, and the Phoenix Mercury were one of the successful teams of that season. They finished the year with a record of 16-12, and they were one of four teams in the playoffs.
That was a successful year, and it was due to players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Bridget Pettis. Gillom was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 15.7 points. Pettis and Timms were close behind, as they averaged 12.6 points and 12.1 respectively.
Pettis was the first Mercury player to score a basket, and on top of being their second-leading scorer, she was the team's best free-throw shooter. In that season, Pettis shot a career-high 89.8 percent from the charity stripe.
In her career, she shot 80.9 percent. She was a great free-throw shooter in that first season, and she was not only the Mercury's top shooter, she was the best free-throw shooter in the league.
Pettis leads the league
Phoenix's guard was on top of the league's free throw percentage list, and close behind her was Janeth Arcain of the Houston Comets. Arcain shot 89.4 percent that season.
As far as the rest of the top five, Arcain's teammate Cynthia Cooper was third, as she shot 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. Eva Nemcova of the Cleveland Rockers shot 85.5 percent and Dena Head of the Utah Starzz shot 84.4 percent.
Cooper made the most free throws, as she knocked down 172. Pettis shot a total of 97 free throws, which led to her being fifth in that category. However, as far as percentage, Pettis was the leader.
Free throws are important, and they can be the deciding factor in a close game. Having a reliable shooter like Pettis is one of many ways a team can pull off a big win.
The 1997 season was Pettis' best year, and she stayed with them for a few years before they traded her to the Indiana Fever. That was a significant trade, as that trade involved multiple teams. The Mercury, the Fever, the Rockers and the Miami Sol were all involved.
Pettis made an impact in her time with the Mercury, and she is a part of their Ring of Honor. Her first year was notable, and she led the league in an important category.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Bridget Pettis and what they accomplished when you click right here!