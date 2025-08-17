Back In Time: Tangela Smith Represents Iowa
Tangela Smith played for the Phoenix Mercury from 2007 to 2010. The Mercury made a big move during the 2007 WNBA Draft, as they traded Lindsey Harding to the Minnesota Lynx.
Harding was the first pick of that year's draft, and while the Mercury could have kept her, they went in a different direction. They traded for a veteran who was a "missing piece" for the Mercury. Smith had some good years with Phoenix, and she ended up winning two championships with them.
Before all of that, Smith was playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
In her freshman year, Smith averaged nine points. She also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. She played in 28 games in a season where the Hawkeyes finished 11-17.
The following year, Smith averaged 13.6 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals. Her stats improved and she did a bit of everything in that season. Iowa turned things around that year, and they finished the season with a record of 27-4. They reached the Sweet Sixteen that season, and they lost to Vanderbilt.
In her junior year, Smith averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists. It was another season of doing a bit of everything. Iowa finished 18-12 that season, and they lost to UConn in the second round.
Smith's final year was her best. She averaged 19.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists. Her strong season led to her becoming the Big Ten Player of the Year. Iowa had a record of 18-11 that season, and they reached the second round, where they lost to Kansas.
Overall, Smith averaged 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Her successful college career led to her being drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs. She was the 12th pick that year. Smith played with the Monarchs from 1998 to 2004 before she was traded to the Charotte Sting. She played for the Sting for two seasons, and once the team folded, she was acquired by the Lynx.
Despite Minnesota getting her in the dispersal draft, she did not suit up for them. She was moved to the Mercury before playing for the Lynx.
Smith had a successful career, and once her playing days were over, she moved into coaching. She spent time as an assistant for Western Michigan before becoming an assistant for Northwestern, where she currently is today. Smith was a great addition to the Mercury, and before she entered the WNBA, she showed she was a force.
Please follow us on X for more articles around the college of players like Tangela Smith when you click right here!