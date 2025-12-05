Mercury's Miller Has Big Performance In College
Kelly Miller was a talented guard, and she helped the Phoenix Mercury win a championship. She joined the team before the 2006 season, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade with the Indiana Fever.
Miller played for the Fever for two years, and in her first season with Indiana, she won Most Improved Player. Her stats improved significantly, as she received a bigger role than she did with the Charlotte Sting. Miller was drafted by the Sting in 2001, and she played limited minutes. Then, when she was traded to Indiana, she began to flourish.
When she came to the Mercury, she had her best season. She averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal. Then, the following year, Phoenix won a championship.
Miller had a notable WNBA career, and before her time in the league, she was a college star. Phoenix's guard attended Georgia, and in her four years with the program, she averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Her best year was her second season, as she averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals.
Miller shines in NCAA Tournament
Georgia had some good years when Miller was there, and when it came to the NCAA Tournament, she had some strong games. In the 1998-99 season, Georgia finished the season with a record of 27-7. Miller and her team went on a great run. They took down Liberty, Southern Methodist, Clemson and Iowa State before losing to Duke in the National Semifinal.
When it comes to the game against Iowa State, Miller had a huge performance. She finished that game with a double-double of 33 points and 10 assists. She also had four rebounds and four steals.
Georgia had three other players who scored at least 10 points. Coco Miller, the twin sister of the future Mercury player, had 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Pam Irwin-Osbolt had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Angie Ball had 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Miller and her team played well, and they beat Iowa State 89-71.
Phoenix's veteran was a special player, and the game against Iowa State showed how gifted she was. The future looked bright for Miller, and today, she is a part of Mercury history.
