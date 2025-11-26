Mercury's Miller Has A Place In Franchise History
The Phoenix Mercury have acquired some great talent over the years. The Mercury have made some trades, and in some cases, those moves led to great progress.
In the early 2000s, the Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs. They had bad years, and slowly, they started to build their team. They added players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter through the draft, then they added more talent through free agency or through trades.
Kelly Miller was one of the players they acquired in a trade, as they received her in a deal with the Indiana Fever.
Miller's career started in 2001, as she was the second pick of that year's draft. Lauren Jackson was the first pick and players like Tamika Catchings and Penny Taylor were also drafted that year. The Charlotte Sting selected Miller, and she played with them for a few years before being traded to the Fever. Later on, she was sent to Phoenix.
In her years with the team, Miller helped them win a championship. She had the best season of her career in 2006, and the following year, she played well and helped the franchise make history.
Miller has a place on some of the Mercury's franchise lists, and one that stands out is the assists list. The 2004 Most Improved Player is 10th on Phoenix's assists list, as she had 385 in her seasons with the team.
The Mercury guard did well as a facilitator, and she had her career high in Phoenix's historic season.
Miller has big facilitating game in 2007
In a game against the Washington Mystics, Miller had nine assists. She also had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. She was one of five players who scored at least 10 points in that game. Taurasi was the team's leading scorer with 25 points, Taylor had 23 points, Tangela Smith had 20 and Kelly Mazzante had 13.
For now, there is only one active player on the Mercury's assists list. DeWanna Bonner is third, and she has a total of 729 assists. Eventually, some of Phoenix's current players can make the list. Someone may pass Miller, and even if that does happen, she will still be a part of Mercury history.
Miller was a talented player, and she did her part in regard to Phoenix's 2007 championship.
