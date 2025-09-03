Phoenix and Minnesota Rivalry To Carry Over Into The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury are no strangers to making the playoffs. They have made the playoffs 18 times in their history, and soon, they will play in their 19th. They clinched a playoff berth last week, and now it is a matter of finishing the regular season strong and getting ready for their first opponent.
Last year, the Mercury reached the playoffs, but they were knocked out in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0.
Over the years, the Mercury have met the Lynx multiple times in the playoffs. On top of that, the Lynx have beaten them multiple times in Phoenix's more recent runs.
In the 2020 playoffs, the Mercury reached the second round, but they lost a close game to the Lynx. Minnesota beat them 80-79. Diana Taurasi led the team with 28 points, but the Mercury came up short. Before losing to the Lynx, the Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 85-84 to advance to the next round.
Going back a little bit more, the Lynx beat the Mercury 3-0 in 2016. Phoenix defeated the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty before having their series against Minnesota. The Lynx also beat the Mercury 2-0 the year before, and in the next round, they won the championship.
When it comes to Phoenix beating Minnesota in the playoffs, the last time they did it was in 2014. That was an incredible year for the Mercury, as they finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they went on a 16-game winning streak in the process.
Phoenix won their third championship, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Lynx and the Chicago Sky to get it. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 2-1 in that series, as they won the first and third games.
The Mercury and the Lynx have history, and they have been two of the toughest teams in the league over the years. This season is no exception, and both of these teams have what it takes to win a championship.
The playoffs are inching closer
The playoffs are going to be more competitive than ever, and with the way both of these teams are playing, there is a slight chance that they cross paths. In the event that does happen, the Mercury should be ready for that, and they will give it their all if it means winning a title.
