Season Series Preview: Mercury vs Fever
The Phoenix Mercury have faced some tough teams. They faced one earlier today, as they took on the Minnesota Lynx. Despite being shorthanded, the Mercury handed the Lynx their third loss of the season. This win was also their first of the season against Minnesota. Phoenix has a chance to tie the series next week.
The Mercury have played several teams, but there is one team they have yet to face. This season series could be a good one, and with DeWanna Bonner back with the Mercury, there is a storyline to keep an eye on. This edition of "Season Series" is a little different, as this one will look at the Mercury's upcoming games with the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix will travel to Indianapolis for the first game of the series. The Fever have been solid this season, and after their loss to the Golden State Valkyries, they are a game below .500. Indiana is now 9-10 and have lost their last two games.
The Fever are seventh in the league overall, and there is a chance they make the playoffs. Their star Caitlin Clark continues to impress, despite recently missing games due to injury. The Fever are building something, and Clark is leading the way.
Indiana also has 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. Boston and Clark are a talented duo that could succeed in the league for years to come. The Fever also have veterans around them like Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. They also brought in another veteran, but her time with Indiana was short-lived.
Bonner signed a deal with the Fever in the offseason. She played nine games with them before parting ways with them. Now, she is back with the team that drafted her.
The Mercury are 14-6 after their win over Minnesota. Alyssa Thomas has been huge in their last two wins, and when Phoenix does face Indiana, she could have another good performance.
After the game in July, the Mercury will host the Fever in the next two games. The second matchup takes place next month and then the final will be in September before the end of the regular season.
The Mercury are one of the top teams in the league, and while they have not faced the Fever, they will be ready for them.
