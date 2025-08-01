How Have The Mercury Fared Against Western Conference Teams?
The second half of the season has not been the best for the Phoenix Mercury, but they remain one of the WNBA's top teams. They are 1-3 after the All-Star break, and in their first game after the break, they lost to the Atlanta Dream 90-79. Then, they lost to the New York Liberty, beat the Washington Mystics and lost to the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury have a record of 16-10. When it comes to games against Western Conference teams, they have a record of 9-7. The only West team ahead of them is the Minnesota Lynx, and they are 15-2 in conference games.
Phoenix is one of seven teams in the West. They are in the same conference as the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces, the Golden State Valkyries, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings. The Mercury have faced these teams multiple times, and they have picked up wins over all of them.
Phoenix started their season with a win over Seattle. They beat them 81-59. Satou Sabally was the Mercury's leading scorer, as she had 27 points. She also had six rebounds, an assist and a steal in that outing. It was a good way to open the season, as they picked a big win over a contending Western Conference team.
The Mercury picked up eight more wins over Western Conference teams this season, and they had their share of losses. Their first loss to a conference rival was their 77-70 loss to the Storm. They lost to the Lynx at the end of May when Minnesota beat them 74-71.
Minnesota defeated them on June 3, as they beat Phoenix 88-65. A few games later, the Storm picked up another win over the Mercury, and they beat Phoenix 89-77. The Mercury finished June with an 84-81 loss to the Aces and in their first game in July, they lost to the Wings. Then, in their last game before the All-Star break, the Lynx beat them 79-66.
The Mercury will play Eastern Conference teams for the next few games, then on Aug. 15, they will host the Aces. Then, they are on the road for the next three games, and they will play Seattle, Golden State and Las Vegas.
The Western Conference is a threat this year, and by the end of the season, a team from this conference may become champion. If all goes well, it could be the Mercury.
