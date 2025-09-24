Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Sabally And Others Will Beat The Lynx

The Phoenix Mercury picked up a big win in Game 2, and now, players like Satou Sabally will help them take the lead.

Davion Moore

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are heading home. They picked up a road win against the Minnesota Lynx, as they beat them 89-83 in overtime. The series is now 1-1, and the Mercury have a good shot at taking the lead.

Phoenix is in good shape, as they pulled off a difficult task. They beat Minnesota in Target Center, which teams had trouble doing during the regular season.

It was a great game from Phoenix, and if they want to avoid getting a loss on their home floor like last time, they need some of their key players. Here are some players to keep an eye on in the next game.

1.) Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally has played well as of late, and in Game 2, she had 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. She had big fourth quarter, and in the end, the Mercury pulled off an impressive win.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This is not the first time Sabally has had a big game for her team in the playoffs, as she had a double-double in Phoenix's win over the New York Liberty in Game 3 of that series. When Sabally is in the zone, she is a tough player to stop. Now, she has a chance to keep that momentum going and help her team take the lead in this series.

2.) Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas continues to be a force. She has been consistent in the postseason, which is not much different from what she did in the regular season.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thomas also played a big role in Phoenix's overtime win over Minnesota, as she had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. She nearly had another triple-double, and come Game 3, she may have another. Thomas makes an impact every time she steps on the floor, and she will keep that going in this next game.

3.) Sami Whitcomb

Sami Whitcomb has played well off the bench, and in Game 2 of this series, she had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) falls to ground and attempts to keep dribbling against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mercury need contributions off the bench, and Whitcomb is helping in that area. If she continues to play like this, Phoenix has a good shot at advancing. Game 3 is the perfect opportunity for Whitcomb to get hot, show out in front of the "X-Factor" and give her team the lead.

