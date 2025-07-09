Mercury Looking To Get Their First Win Over Lynx
The Phoenix Mercury have a difficult task ahead of them. Phoenix picked up a win in their last game after blowing out the Dallas Wings 102-72. Now, the Mercury are preparing to host one of their toughest foes.
Phoenix will play their third game against the Minnesota Lynx, a team that beat them in their last two outings. The Lynx are also the top team in the league with a record of 17-2. Their only losses were against the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics. Minnesota also lost to the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup game, but that game does not count toward a team's record.
Minnesota has been a problem for the Phoenix, but this is a chance to make a statement.
Last night, the Mercury won despite missing key players. Their head coach Nate Tibbetts said that Satou Sabally is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury and that Kahleah Copper would be sitting out with a hamstring injury. The Mercury's huge win came from the play of Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas.
Whitcomb was back in the starting lineup after spending time coming off the bench while Copper was out with a different injury. The 36-year-old veteran was on a tear, as she finished the game with a career-high 36 points and made seven 3-pointers. The thing that made Whitcomb's game even more impressive is that she scored 29 of her points in the first half.
Thomas also had an exceptional night, as she had her first triple-double of the season. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. While both teams were battling injuries, the Mercury handled their situation better. Their veterans came to play, and in the end, they blew out Dallas.
When it comes to their matchups with Minnesota, the Lynx beat them 74-71. Sabally was the Mercury's leading scorer with 26 points. In the second game, Minnesota won by a larger margin. They beat Phoenix 88-65.
The Lynx have given several team trouble, so their wins over the Mercury should not come as a complete shock. Lexi Held led Phoenix in scoring with 16 points. However, the Mercury want to prove that they can defeat them.
If Phoenix does win, they snap Minnesota's five-game win streak. They also pick up their second win in a row, and could get another streak going like they had before their loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury and Lynx will meet once more after this game, but if Phoenix wins tonight, they give themselves a chance to tie the season series.
