How Many Times Has Mercury's Thomas Made The Playoffs?
Alyssa Thomas is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, and every game, she helps the team with her consistency and her all-around game. The addition of Thomas was an excellent move for the Mercury, and she is doing her part to make sure her team has a legitimate shot at a championship.
Thomas is having a stellar year, and she is one of a few players in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She leads the league in assists this season, she is in the top five when it comes to rebounds and she is in the top ten in steals.
Phoenix is gearing up for a playoff run, and once it becomes official, it will be their 19th playoff appearance. This will be Thomas' first time making the playoffs with the Mercury, and it may lead to her first championship. However, she has come close in the past.
Thomas shines in first playoff appearance
In her career, Thomas has made the playoffs eight times. She made her first playoff appearance in 2017, as the Connecticut Sun finished the season with a record of 21-13. They reached the playoffs, and they faced the Mercury. Phoenix won that game 88-83. Thomas was Connecticut's leading scorer with 20 points.
Connecticut made the playoffs the following year, after finishing the year with an identical 21-13 record. They faced Phoenix again, and the Mercury won 96-86.
The Sun reached the WNBA Finals the following year, but they lost to the Washington Mystics. The Mystics won the series 3-2 to win the franchise's first championship.
Thomas and the Sun continued to make the playoffs, as they made it from 2020 to 2024. They reached the Finals once again, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat the Sun 3-1 to win their first championship.
What's Next?
Connecticut made the playoffs last season, after they finished the year with a record of 28-12. They beat the Indiana Fever 2-0 in the first round, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
After that season, both Thomas and DeWanna Bonner left the Sun. Thomas joined the Mercury, and Bonner started with the Fever, but signed with Phoenix later on.
Thomas is no stranger to the playoffs, and this year, she is bound to have a strong showing.
Please follow us on X to see what Alyssa Thomas does in her next playoffs run when you click right here!