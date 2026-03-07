Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Miss The Playoffs Despite Team's Playmaking

The Phoenix Mercury missed out on the playoffs, but their top stars still played at a high level.

Davion Moore

June 27, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (center) gets a pass off in between Washington Mystics players Chasity Melvin (44) and Marissa Coleman (4) during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
June 27, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (center) gets a pass off in between Washington Mystics players Chasity Melvin (44) and Marissa Coleman (4) during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and their stars led the way. Cappie Pondexter won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), and Phoenix's other stars played well during that period.

The Mercury's core not only did its share of scoring, it got teammates involved. Kelly Miller was the team's best facilitator, and she had 156 assists during the season. Then, Diana Taurasi was in second with 137. Pondexter was third, and Penny Taylor held the fourth spot as she was two assists shy of 100.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) passes the ball under pressure from Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix moved the ball, and while the team suffered a setback the following year, the Mercury kept sharing the wealth.

After winning their first championship, the Mercury took a step backward. They missed the playoffs, which cost them a shot at repeating. The Detroit Shock won that year, and they had their third and final championship. They won their second in 2006, and the Mercury stopped them from repeating the following year.

Jul 27, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; Eastern Conference guard Cappie Pondexter (23) of the New York Liberty reacts during the 2013 WNBA All Star Game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Despite the setback, players like Pondexter had good years, and in the All-Star guard's case, she was one of the team's leaders in assists. Pondexter and Miller both had 135 assists that year, and both of them had impressive performances.

Miller and Pondexter lead the way

Miller had eight assists in a game against the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury won that game, and the 2004 Most Improved Player had 17 points to along with her assists.

As far as Pondexter, she had eight assists in another game against the Sun. The Mercury also won that one, and the All-Star guard had 16 points.

Both players did their share of scoring and facilitating, and others joined in on the fun. Taurasi had 121 assists that season, and her season high was against the Chicago Sky. She had nine assists against them, and she scored 16 points in the process.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) passes the ball up court in front of New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the second quarter at Footprint Center on Aug. 26, 2024, in Phoenix / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Taurasi, there was a significant drop. Kelly Mazzante was fourth in assists, and she had 38. She had four assists against the New York Liberty, and the Mercury lost that game. Le'coe Willingham had 29 assists, and her high was against the Shock. She had three assists in that game, and Phoenix lost that game.

The Mercury had some great passers, and while they did not make the playoffs that year, things would change in an instant.

Davion Moore
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.