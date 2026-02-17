Mercury Ready To Compete, Start The Season Strong
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was noteworthy, and it led to a WNBA Finals appearance. They faced the Las Vegas Aces after they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the earlier rounds.
The new-look Mercury were led by Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally was the team's leading scorer during the regular season, and she kept that momentum going in the playoffs. Thomas had a historic season, and she had eight triple-doubles throughout the regular season.
It was a great year for the Mercury, and this year, Phoenix has a chance to be even better. The season will begin in a few months, and the Mercury have some tough games in their first month.
Mercury gearing up for game against a rival
Phoenix will start the season with a game against Las Vegas. The Aces will host the Mercury, and last year, Phoenix had a hard time beating Las Vegas on the road.
Looking at the season series, the Mercury did get a road win, as they beat the Aces 76-70. That was one of Phoenix's Commissioner's Cup games, and Sabally led the team to victory. She had 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. That was Phoenix's first and last road win against Las Vegas, and the Aces utilized their home court advantage in the Finals.
The Mercury will start the season with a bang, and after facing the Aces, they have a road game against the Golden State Valkyries. Once those games wrap up, the Mercury will host the Minnesota Lynx in their home opener.
Phoenix will stay home for the next three games, as Sabally and her teammates will take on the Chicago Sky, the Toronto Tempo and the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury have history with two of these teams, but they will get their first look at the Tempo. This is a great chance to set the tone and get a win over the Eastern Conference's new addition.
After their home games, the Mercury will finish the month of May with a road trip. They will face East teams, as they have a game against the Atlanta Dream and two matchups with the Liberty.
The Mercury have a busy month ahead of them, and if all goes well, they can set the tone for the rest of the year.
