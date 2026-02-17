Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Ready To Compete, Start The Season Strong

The Phoenix Mercury had an incredible 2025 season, and this year, they want to outdo themselves.

Davion Moore

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Chicago Sky at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was noteworthy, and it led to a WNBA Finals appearance. They faced the Las Vegas Aces after they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the earlier rounds.

Alyssa Thomas and Satou Saball
Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) with forward Satou Sabally (0) and guard Sami Whitcomb (33) against the Dallas Wings at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The new-look Mercury were led by Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally was the team's leading scorer during the regular season, and she kept that momentum going in the playoffs. Thomas had a historic season, and she had eight triple-doubles throughout the regular season.

It was a great year for the Mercury, and this year, Phoenix has a chance to be even better. The season will begin in a few months, and the Mercury have some tough games in their first month.

Mercury gearing up for game against a rival

Phoenix will start the season with a game against Las Vegas. The Aces will host the Mercury, and last year, Phoenix had a hard time beating Las Vegas on the road.

Satou Saball
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Looking at the season series, the Mercury did get a road win, as they beat the Aces 76-70. That was one of Phoenix's Commissioner's Cup games, and Sabally led the team to victory. She had 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. That was Phoenix's first and last road win against Las Vegas, and the Aces utilized their home court advantage in the Finals.

The Mercury will start the season with a bang, and after facing the Aces, they have a road game against the Golden State Valkyries. Once those games wrap up, the Mercury will host the Minnesota Lynx in their home opener.

Satou Saball
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix will stay home for the next three games, as Sabally and her teammates will take on the Chicago Sky, the Toronto Tempo and the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury have history with two of these teams, but they will get their first look at the Tempo. This is a great chance to set the tone and get a win over the Eastern Conference's new addition.

After their home games, the Mercury will finish the month of May with a road trip. They will face East teams, as they have a game against the Atlanta Dream and two matchups with the Liberty.

The Mercury have a busy month ahead of them, and if all goes well, they can set the tone for the rest of the year.

Please follow us on X to read more about the first month of the Mercury's 2026 season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.