How Many Players Wore No. 10 For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the WNBA's inaugural season, and because of that, they have had several players share jersey numbers.
Some numbers go back to the 1997 season, while others came years later. Either way, most numbers have been worn at least once.
In the last two articles of this series, Monique Akoa Makani and Kitija Laksa were featured. Both players are making a name for themselves this season, and they are representing the Mercury like players before them did. Akoa Makani wears No. 8 and Laksa wears No. 9.
When it comes to No. 10, the Mercury have had several players wear the number. This is also one of the numbers that appeared in the inaugural season.
Nancy Lieberman was the first player to wear this number. She joined the Mercury as they drafted her in the Elite Draft. Lieberman was already an accomplished star by the time she joined them, and she spent a year in Phoenix. She averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds.
The next player to wear No. 10 for the Mercury was Nicole Kubik. She spent two seasons with the Mercury, but she received limited minutes. Then, after Kubik, players were the number off and on for a season. Ilona Korstine wore it in 2001, Crystal Smith wore it in 2006, Andrea Riley wore it in 2012 and the list goes on. There have been a total of 14 players who wore the No. 10, and the last two players to wear it were more recent.
Megan Gustafson wore the number for two seasons. She joined them in 2022, and she averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. In her second year, she averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Mercury acquire Uzun in big offseason trade
After Gustafson, the next and, for now, the last player to wear No. 10 is Sevgi Uzun. The Mercury acquired Uzun in the deal where they acquired Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.
Uzun appeared in seven games for the Mercury, and she averaged two assists and 1.6 points. She was later waived by the Mercury, and she signed a deal with the Chicago Sky later on.
The Mercury have had so many players over the years, and the No.10 is one of the more interesting, as it has changed so often. Regardless of how long a player wear the number, they are still a part of Mercury history.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players and their jersey numbers when you click right here!