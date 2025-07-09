Mercury Player Profile: Monique Akoa Makani
The Phoenix Mercury have some new faces this season. They brought in two big names during the offseason, but they added young talent as well.
Of course, the Mercury brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. They also added veteran guard Sami Whitcomb, who has flourished in her role this season. As far as young talent, the Mercury have four rookies.
Their rookies are playing well for them, and one of them is a part of the Mercury's starting backcourt.
Monique Akoa Makani is making a name for herself, and she has proved that she has what it takes to succeed. She deserves recognition for her efforts, and this player profile will do just that. Here is a look at Akoa Makani's rookie season and what lies ahead for her.
Akoa Makani is a 24-year-old guard from Bafang, Cameroon. She moved to France at a young age, and after playing soccer, she discovered a new love called basketball.
Akoa Makani played in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball (now known as La Boulangère Wonderligue) for years before signing a training camp deal with Phoenix. She made the team's final roster, and since then, she has found her role with the team.
The 24-year-old guard is averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The Mercury have played 19 games so far, and Akoa Makani was a starter in all of them.
Throughout the season, Akoa Makani has shown flashes of her ability to score and knock down 3-pointers. She has had seven games where she scored in double figures, and she shoots 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Her best game scoring-wise was against the New York Liberty. She had 21 points and six assists as the Mercury beat the Liberty 89-81.
Phoenix found a gem in Akoa Makani. She has found her lane and has become a reliable player for the Mercury up to this point. Phoenix has battled a few injuries, and there have been slight lineup changes, but Akoa Makani remains a consistent force. Her durability will come in handy come playoff time, and could be one of the keys to a deep playoff run from the Mercury.
The future looks bright for Akoa Makani, and if she remains consistent, her spot in the starting lineup is solidified. Then, if she has a strong playoff performance, her stock rises even more.
Please make sure you keep up with Monique Akoa Makani's season by following along with our Facebook page when you click here!