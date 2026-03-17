Phoenix Moves The Ball In Respectable Season
The Phoenix Mercury did something special in 2014. They won their third championship after finishing the season with a record of 29-5. It was an amazing year, and opposing teams did not want to cross paths with them.
Phoenix was the team to beat, and after beating the Chicago Sky, Diana Taurasi and her teammates added to the franchise's legacy. Naturally, when a team wins, people expect a repeat. Whether it is players, fans or media, people like to see a team win back-to-back titles.
The Mercury did not win a championship in 2015, but they still made the playoffs. They faced the Tulsa Shock in their first matchup, and they beat them 2-0. Then, the Minnesota Lynx beat them in the next round, and they won a championship later on.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had a good year, and some of the stars had strong seasons. They not only did their share of scoring, but they also dished to their teammates. The Mercury had a total of 552 assists that year, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader.
Bonner helps out her teammates
Bonner had 110 assists, and her season high happened in a game against the San Antonio Stars. She had seven assists, and she helped out in other areas. She had 13 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. She played well, and with the help of the other starters, the Mercury had their fourth win of the season.
Leilani Mitchell was second in assists, and she had 91. She had seven assists against the Lynx, and the Mercury beat them 81-66. Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Mitchell was one of them. She scored, got teammates involved and the Mercury had their second victory.
Noelle Quinn was behind Mitchell, and she had 66 assists. Quinn's season high was seven, and she had it in a game against the Stars. The Mercury won by 30, and Quinn's playmaking was one of the highlights.
Candice Dupree was after Quinn, and she had 55 assists. Dupree's season high was six, and it happened against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, Monique Currie was fifth, and she had 50 assists. She had three assists against the Lynx in a game the Mercury lost.
Phoenix was a strong team, and with some key players out, the Mercury played as a team.
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