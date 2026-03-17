Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix Moves The Ball In Respectable Season

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2015 season on a good note, and some of their stars kept their teammates involved.

Davion Moore

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) fouls Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) fouls Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury did something special in 2014. They won their third championship after finishing the season with a record of 29-5. It was an amazing year, and opposing teams did not want to cross paths with them.

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Grine
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (left) and guard Diana Taurasi (right) celebrate with the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky 87-82 in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix was the team to beat, and after beating the Chicago Sky, Diana Taurasi and her teammates added to the franchise's legacy. Naturally, when a team wins, people expect a repeat. Whether it is players, fans or media, people like to see a team win back-to-back titles.

The Mercury did not win a championship in 2015, but they still made the playoffs. They faced the Tulsa Shock in their first matchup, and they beat them 2-0. Then, the Minnesota Lynx beat them in the next round, and they won a championship later on.

Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) returns as a starter against the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center on June 7, 2024, in Phoenix. / Nicole Mullen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the loss, the Mercury had a good year, and some of the stars had strong seasons. They not only did their share of scoring, but they also dished to their teammates. The Mercury had a total of 552 assists that year, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader.

Bonner helps out her teammates

Bonner had 110 assists, and her season high happened in a game against the San Antonio Stars. She had seven assists, and she helped out in other areas. She had 13 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. She played well, and with the help of the other starters, the Mercury had their fourth win of the season.

Leilani Mitchell was second in assists, and she had 91. She had seven assists against the Lynx, and the Mercury beat them 81-66. Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Mitchell was one of them. She scored, got teammates involved and the Mercury had their second victory.

Leilani Mitchel
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) passes in the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell (5) at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 71-56. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Noelle Quinn was behind Mitchell, and she had 66 assists. Quinn's season high was seven, and she had it in a game against the Stars. The Mercury won by 30, and Quinn's playmaking was one of the highlights.

Candice Dupree was after Quinn, and she had 55 assists. Dupree's season high was six, and it happened against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, Monique Currie was fifth, and she had 50 assists. She had three assists against the Lynx in a game the Mercury lost.

Phoenix was a strong team, and with some key players out, the Mercury played as a team.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.