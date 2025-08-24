Rewind: Mercury's Nancy Lieberman Is A Star At Old Dominion
Nancy Lieberman is a legendary name when it comes women's basketball and basketball in general. She was known as "Lady Magic" during her career, and when it comes to the WNBA's inaugural season, she was involved.
Lieberman played for the Phoenix Mercury that year, as Phoenix selected her drafted her during the Elite Draft. They drafted Pettis, who scored the team's first basket in the first round. Then, they drafted Lieberman in the next round.
During that season, Lieberman averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. By that time, Lieberman was in her late 30's, and she played in league's like the Women's Pro Basketball League (WBL) and Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) before the WNBA.
Before all of that, she was a star at Old Dominion. In her first year with the team, Lieberman averaged 20.9 points. She got off to a great start, and her team finished the season with a record of 23-9.
The following year, Lieberman and Old Dominion finished the season with a record of 30-4. The Lady Monarchs won the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) championship that year, and Lieberman played a big role in their success.
In her third year, Lieberman won the Wade Trophy, and Old Dominion had an incredible year. They finished the season with a record of 35-1, and they were 23-0 in home games. Their only loss that season was against South Carolina. South Carolina beat them 73-49 in that game.
After that loss, the Lady Monarchs won their next 10 games. Old Dominion won the AIAW championship by beating Louisiana Tech 75-65.
Old Dominion won the AIAW championship once again, as they finished the season 37-1. They lost a close game against a familiar foe in Louisiana Tech, but they won every game after that. In regards to their AIAW win, they beat Tennessee 68-53.
Old Dominion immortalizes Lieberman's time with them with a statue
Overall, Lieberman averaged 18.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists in her time with Old Dominion. Her contributions were so special, that she ended up receiving a statue a few years ago.
Lieberman did great things in her career, and despite the WNBA being established years later, the Mercury made sure she got her opportunity to play in the league.
