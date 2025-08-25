Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Sweep Series, Lose Another
The Phoenix Mercury picked up some nice wins in what was a busy week. They also had a loss as they faced the hottest team in the league. It was quite the week for Phoenix, but they handled like the contending team they are.
Phoenix faced the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, and they beat them 98-91. This was a nice win for the Mercury as they trailed at one point, but went on a 20-8 run to regain control of the game. Phoenix's offense was exceptional, and that game served as a reminder of how talented this roster is.
The Mercury had five players in double figures in this game, and when that happens, they are undefeated. Kahleah Copper was their leading scorer with 25 points, and Satou Sabally was not too far behind. She had 17 points, as well as six assists and four rebounds.
Natasha Mack nearly had a double-double, as she had 14 points and seven rebounds. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 12.
Phoenix looked great in this game, and a few days later, finished their road trip with a game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces have been on a roll as of late, and the Mercury ran into them at the wrong time. Las Vegas picked up a big win over Phoenix, as they beat them 83-61. The Mercury had a hard time getting going in that game, and Thomas and Sabally's performances were the only ones that stood out.
Thomas had 17 points and 11 rebounds in that outing, and Sabally had 15 points.
Mercury return to PHX Arena
After the loss, the Mercury were back in action, as they hosted the Valkyries. They picked up another win over Golden State, as they beat them 81-72.
Phoenix's rookie Monique Akoa Makani had a big night in that game, as she had 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Thomas also had another remarkable game, as she had her sixth triple-double of the season. She had 13 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds. Her facilitating led to a Mercury franchise record for most assists in a single game. The Mercury had another strong performance, and it led to the sweep in their series against Golden State.
It was a busy week for the Mercury, and despite losing the season series against the Aces, they made sure to win against the Valkyries.
