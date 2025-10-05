How The Mercury Overcame Losses, Are Preparing For Game 2
The Phoenix Mercury are in the WNBA Finals, and they are a step closer to winning a championship. They are facing the Las Vegas Aces, which is a team that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.
Phoenix reached this point after beating the New York Liberty and The Minnesota Lynx. They beat the Liberty 2-1, which confirmed that there will be a new championship this season. The Mercury beat the Lynx 3-1, which means they defeated the team that had the best record during the regular season.
Minnesota was also the team that New York faced in last year's Finals, and after a successful regular season, the Lynx were looking to win their fifth championship.
Mercury start playoff run with a loss
One thing that has stood out about the Mercury's playoff run is how they start things off. In the series against New York, Phoenix lost at home. The Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she had 15 points. Alyssa Thomas almost had a triple-double, as she had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. DeWanna Bonner had 12 points and five rebounds.
Despite losing that first game, the Mercury turned things up in the next two games. They beat the Liberty 86-60 in Game 2 and 79-73 in the third game.
Minnesota was a tough opponent, and right away, the Lynx picked up a win. They beat the Mercury 82-69, and they looked like the team that gave Phoenix and other opponents trouble in the regular season.
Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Copper was once again the leading scorer. She had 22 points in that game, and she also had two rebounds and an assist. Thomas had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Sami Whitcomb had a nice game, as she had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Then, Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
In the first game of the Finals, the Aces beat the Mercury 89-86. Copper led with 21 points, while Sabally had 19, Thomas had 15, Monique Akoa Makani had 11 and Bonner had 10.
The Mercury played well, but they came up short. However, Game 2 is a chance to get back on track. They have a chance to tie the series, and if they are at their best, the series may become 1-1.
