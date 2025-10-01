Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury's Rebounding Will Lead To Victory

The Phoenix Mercury are a strong rebounding team, and their stars are leading the way.

Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) scores on an offensive rebound against Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025.
Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) scores on an offensive rebound against Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have done well in multiple areas during this postseason. They are scoring with ease, they are moving the ball and they are grabbing boards.

Phoenix was a strong rebounding team during the regular season, as they were in the top five in that area. They averaged 34.7 rebounds, and the only teams ahead of them were the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky, the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries. Atlanta led the league with 36.6 rebounds per game.

As far as the playoffs, the Mercury averaged 38.0 rebounds. On top of that, they have two players who are in the top 10.

Mercury stars crash the glass

Alyssa Thomas is seventh in this category, as she averages 8.4 rebounds in the postseason. Satou Sabally is a few spots below her, as she is ninth. She averages 7.4 rebounds. Allisha Gray of the Dream is ahead of her, as she averaged 8.3. Gray's team was knocked out of the playoffs early on, but she was still effective when it came to grabbing boards.

The Mercury have another player right outside the top 10, as DeWanna Bonner is 11th on the list. She averages 6.7 rebounds. All three of these players are skilled in this area, and they have shown that throughout this postseason.

Thomas, Sabally and Bonner specialize in getting defensive rebounds, but they can grab offensive boards as well. None of them are in the top 10 in offensive rebounds, but Thomas is right outside of that category, as she averages 1.6.

Despite Thomas, Sabally and Bonner not being in the top 10, their teammate is. Natasha Mack averages 1.7 offensive rebounds, which makes her seventh on the list.

As a team, the Mercury average 30.0 rebounds on the defensive end. That makes them second in that area, and the only team ahead of them are the Liberty, who averaged 32 when they were in the playoffs. Offensively, they average eight. They are tied for third in that category, as the Dream averaged eight as well.

Rebounding is one of the Mercury's strong suits, and it may be one of the keys in their championship win. They can grab boards, which can put an end to their opponents offensive possessions, then if they are getting offensive rebounds, they can get easy points.

The Mercury will continue to shine in this area, and chances are Thomas, Sabally and Bonner will lead the way.

