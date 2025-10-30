How Natasha Mack Impacted The Mercury
The 2025 season was a good year for the Phoenix Mercury. They had several new players, and they all contributed to the team's sucess. The Mercury went on a deep playoff run, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
Phoenix added two new stars, as the Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Both players had tremendous seasons, and they were the team leaders in different categories. For example, Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. Kahleah Copper was not too far behind, as she averaged 15.6 points, and Thomas averaged 15.4.
Thomas was the team's leader in assists, and she averaged 9.2. She made such an impact in that area, that she led the league and became a Peak Performer. Thomas also led in other areas, but when it comes to blocks, another Mercury player led the way.
Natasha Mack led the team in blocks, as she averaged 1.5. She was the only Mercury player who averaged at least one, which comes as no surprise due to her talent on that end of the floor.
Mack swats shots left and right
Mack had a total of 52 blocks this season, which is five more than she had in the 2024 season. Her total led to her being fourth in blocks, and when it came to blocks per game, she was fourth once again. The only players ahead of her were fellow shot-blocking specialists. A'ja Wilson led the league with 2.3. Then, Ezi Magbegor averaged 2.2 and Alanna Smith averaged 1.9.
The Mercury's center joined the team in 2024, and she made an impact on the defensive end. Her presence makes the Mercury better on that end of the floor, and with a player like Brittney Griner gone, Phoenix can use another credible shot blocker.
Mack, along with Copper, were the only returning players from the 2024 team, and both contributed in different ways. Copper is a scorer who gave the Mercury a spark when they needed it, and Mack's defense gave opposing teams trouble.
Phoenix had a defensive rating of 100.4, and Mack helped contribute to that. The Mercury were strong on both ends of the floor, and chances are, they will be the same way next season. Then, if Mack remains with the team, she will remain their defensive anchor.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season and the team leaders when you click right here!