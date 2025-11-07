Why Natasha Mack's Defense Helps Phoenix Succeed
The Phoenix Mercury have players who excel on the offensive end, as their trio of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas are known for putting up big numbers. Sabally is a strong scorer, and she was the team's leading scorer this season. She averaged 16.3 points this season, and she had some big performances throughout the season.
Copper was the team's second leading scorer, and she averaged 15.6 points. Thomas was right behind her, as she averaged 15.4 points. The Mercury forward had a phenomenal year, and outside of scoring, she was getting her teammates involved.
Phoenix does a great job on the offensive end, and defensively, they have an anchor. Natasha Mack is an exceptional defender, and in her second year with the team, she had a solid season. She averaged 5.8 rebounds, which made her one of the team's top rebounders. Mack also averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 blocks.
Mack had some notable performances during the season, as she had a 14-point performance against the Golden State Valkyries, and she also had a double-double against the Chicago Sky.
Mack does it all against the Sky
In the game against Chicago, Mack grabbed 12 rebounds. She also had 10 points, five blocks, three assists and two steals. She filled the stat sheet, and her team came away with an 83-79 victory.
Overall, it was a decent season for Mack, and her numbers increased in certain areas. Mack scored a total of 159 points, which is six more than she scored for Phoenix last year. Her rebounding numbers were slightly different, as she had 197 rebounds this season and 199 the year before. In 2024, she had 139 defensive rebounds, and this year, she had 119. She had more offensive rebounds this year, as she had 78 compared to her 60 in 2024.
Mack had less assists this season, as she had 30 this year and 44 last year. However, she had more steals and blocks than she did in 2024, as she had 30 steals and 52 blocks. Last season, she had 27 steals and 47 blocks.
The Mercury big did what she does best, and she gave opposing teams trouble on the defensive end. Every contender needs a player like her, and come next season, she will play a role in the team's success.
