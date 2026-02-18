Mercury's Mack Has Big Performances At Oklahoma State
Natasha Mack is one of the Phoenix Mercury's best defenders, and she joined the team in 2024. She played 40 games that year, and she started in 11 of them. She was one of the team's top rebounders, as the only player who averaged more was Brittney Griner. Phoenix's All-Star center averaged six rebounds that year, and she had a total of 197.
Mack helped the team succeed the following year, and she averaged 1.5 blocks. She played 34 games in 2025, and she started in 23. The center's defense helped the Mercury throughout the season, and she nearly won a championship as Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals.
Before joining the Mercury, Mack played for the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. She was drafted by the Sky, and after playing three games with them, she was released. She played a game with the Lynx before missing the next two seasons.
Mack has had a unique and interesting journey, and it all started with her college years. She attended Angelina College in her first two seasons, and she averaged 22.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.1 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists.
The defensive-minded center spent another year at Angelina before heading to Oklahoma State. Mack picked up where she left off, and she averaged 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.9 steals in her junior year.
Mack shines on both ends of the floor
In her first game, Mack had an impressive double-double. She had 14 rebounds in that game, and she did some scoring. She had 11 points in that game, and she had four blocks in the process. Oklahoma State won that game, as Mack and her teammates beat Idaho 62-47.
Mack kept that momentum going, and she had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Oklahoma State beat Lamar 74-53, and Mack's performance played a role in the victory.
After those games, Mack continued to score. She had four more games where she scored 10 or more points, and she tallied double-doubles in the process. Her double-double against Tulsa was incredible, as she had 20 rebounds. As far as her scoring, she had 13 points.
Oklahoma State's center was on a mission, and she had a great first season. She continued to shine, and a few years later, she made an impact in Phoenix.
