Mercury's Mack Looking To Climb Franchise List
Natasha Mack is a force on the defensive end, and throughout the season, she has helped the Mercury lock down opponents. Mack came off the bench early on, but eventually, she made her way into the starting lineup. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in the Mercury winning, as she shines in her role while stars like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally play their games.
Mack did something special last month, as she made her way onto one of the Mercury's franchise lists. She is 10th on the blocks list, as she has 99 at this point. The Mercury center did not have a block in the Mercury's last game, but before that, she had one against the Connecticut Sun. In Phoenix's game against the Washington Mystics, she had three.
The Mercury center had big games against the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty, as she impacted both ends of the floor. She had 10 points against the Sky, but she also had 12 rebounds and five blocks. In the game against New York, she scored eight points. Then, she had 10 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal.
With her 99 blocks, Mack is now two blocks closer to tying Mercury legend Jennifer Gillom. Gillom had 101 blocks in her time with the team, and Penny Taylor had 105 in her time. If Mack has another "block party" sort of game, she can pass Gillom and get closer to Taylor. Then, next up would be Candice Dupree, who had 108.
Phoenix has had legendary players, and some of them are featured on this list. Mack is among some great players, and the more she plays her game, the higher she will climb.
Mack has 52 blocks this season, which makes her fourth in the league in this area. Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm remains the leader with 96. Then, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has 88. Mack is among some great shot blockers, and she has been the Mercury's defensive anchor throughout the season.
The playoffs are getting closer every day, and while the Mercury will need offense, they will need defense as well. Their stars will do their part on the offensive end, and Mack will hold down things on the defensive end. It is a perfect match, and if everyone is at their best, the Mercury are bound to have a deep playoff run.
