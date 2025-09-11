Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Mack Looking To Climb Franchise List

The Phoenix Mercury are a strong team on the defensive end, and Natasha Mack plays a significant role in their success.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Natasha Mack is a force on the defensive end, and throughout the season, she has helped the Mercury lock down opponents. Mack came off the bench early on, but eventually, she made her way into the starting lineup. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in the Mercury winning, as she shines in her role while stars like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally play their games.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) laugh as they wait on the free throw line during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mack did something special last month, as she made her way onto one of the Mercury's franchise lists. She is 10th on the blocks list, as she has 99 at this point. The Mercury center did not have a block in the Mercury's last game, but before that, she had one against the Connecticut Sun. In Phoenix's game against the Washington Mystics, she had three.

The Mercury center had big games against the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty, as she impacted both ends of the floor. She had 10 points against the Sky, but she also had 12 rebounds and five blocks. In the game against New York, she scored eight points. Then, she had 10 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) attempts a jump shot in front of Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the fourth quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

With her 99 blocks, Mack is now two blocks closer to tying Mercury legend Jennifer Gillom. Gillom had 101 blocks in her time with the team, and Penny Taylor had 105 in her time. If Mack has another "block party" sort of game, she can pass Gillom and get closer to Taylor. Then, next up would be Candice Dupree, who had 108.

Phoenix has had legendary players, and some of them are featured on this list. Mack is among some great players, and the more she plays her game, the higher she will climb.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) brings down a rebound in front of Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Mack has 52 blocks this season, which makes her fourth in the league in this area. Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm remains the leader with 96. Then, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has 88. Mack is among some great shot blockers, and she has been the Mercury's defensive anchor throughout the season.

The playoffs are getting closer every day, and while the Mercury will need offense, they will need defense as well. Their stars will do their part on the offensive end, and Mack will hold down things on the defensive end. It is a perfect match, and if everyone is at their best, the Mercury are bound to have a deep playoff run.

