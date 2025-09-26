Why Mercury's Mack Will Become Top 10 In Key Stat
The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey has been a successful so far, as they beat the defending champions in the first round, and they are tied with the league's top team in this round.
Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 2-1 in that first round, after picking up wins in the last two games. In this series, they beat the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2, and they are headed back home in hopes of taking the lead.
Things are going well for the Mercury, and with their playoff run still alive, some of their players have a chance to rise in the franchise's all-time records.
When it comes to blocks in the playoffs, Brittney Griner is the team's all-time leader. She had a total of 104 blocks in her time with the Mercury. She has a comfortable lead, as Diana Taurasi is in the second spot. Taurasi had a total of 43 blocks in the postseason.
DeWanna Bonner is third on this list, as she has a total of 36 blocks. So, she has a shot at catching and potentially passing Taurasi.
Bonner is the only active player on this list, but that can eventually change. One current Mercury player to keep an eye on in this area is Natasha Mack.
Not in Mack's house
Mack is an excellent defender, and during the regular season, she added her name to the team's franchise records. She is 10th in blocks as far as the regular season. She has a total of 99 blocks, and come next season, she can pass Jennifer Gillom, Penny Taylor and possibly Candice Dupree.
Right now, Kelly Schumacher and Sophie Cunningham are tied for ninth when it comes to blocks during the postseason. With the way Mack blocks shots, she can eventually pass that number.
So far, Mack has one block in the playoffs, and she had a block in last year. That was the season where the Lynx beat them 2-0 in the first round.
The Mercury have at least two more playoff games this season, but if they advance to the WNBA Finals, they have some more games. Mack can add to her total, and will at least inch closer to Schumacher and Cunningham.
Phoenix's offense has been great in this playoff run, and with Mack helping on the defensive end, this team may win the franchise's fourth championship. It is all about balance, and if Mack is blocking shots, they are a true contender that can win it all.
