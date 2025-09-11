How Phoenix Can Rest Players And Still Beat Dallas
The Phoenix Mercury have fought their way through the season, and now, they are on the road for one more regular season game. Phoenix will be taking on the Dallas Wings, who beat them earlier in the season.
The Wings won that game 98-89, but the Mercury bounced back in the next game and beat them by 30. These teams are in two completely different spaces, but the Wings have young talent they can build around and eventually, they can make their way back to the playoffs.
Phoenix has a shot at ending their season with a win, and some of their best players will be key to their victory. There are three players that come to mind, and Alyssa Thomas is the first.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Thomas had another great performance against the Los Angeles Sparks, as she had her eighth triple-double of the season. She set a record in that game by tallying it in 21 minutes and 52 seconds. This is the fastest that a player in the WNBA has tallied one, as Jessica Shepard of the Minnesota Lynx set the record last month. She had a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11assist in 21 minutes and 57 seconds.
With Thomas having a triple-double in such a short time, there is a chance she gets another against the Wings. There is a chance she plays limited minutes or gets a chance to rest, but if she does see action, she can help the team get their 28th win.
2.) Natasha Mack
Natasha Mack has been in the starting lineup recently, and she has done well in the role. She gives her team a boost on the defensive end, and in some instances, she has contribute offensively.
Mack had a double-double against the Chicago Sky, and this game is an opportunity to have another. The Mercury center makes an impact, and in the team's final regular season game, she may fill the stat sheet.
3.) Sami Whitcomb
Sami Whitcomb is one of the Mercury's top reserves, and in their last game, she had 11 points. Whitcomb had a big game against the Wings earlier this season, as she had a career-high 36 points against them.
With DeWanna Bonner out due to rest, this is a chance for Whitcomb to have another strong game. So, depending on what kind of minutes she receives, she may get hot like she did before.
The Mercury are getting ready for the playoffs, and before things get started, some of their key players will help them get a win here.
