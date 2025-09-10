Las Vegas Win Guarantees Mercury's First-Round Foe
As the Mercury approached the final two games of the regular season, they had already secured home-court in the first round and still had an outside chance of moving up in the WNBA standings and securing an easier matchup to start the playoffs.
Phoenix was locked into a competitive away game against the hated Los Angeles Sparks, and the score was tight, with the Mercury down by just one heading into the fourth quarter.
New Foe
Star forward Alyssa Thomas, even had her eighth triple-double of the year, in just 21 minutes of play, the fastest triple-double in league history. But, because the Las Vegas Aces, who were one game ahead of Phoenix and won the season series between the two rivals, were dominating their game against the Chicago Sky, it became clear that there was nothing to play for.
Barring some sort of miracle by the Sky (who also had nothing to play for, and are arguably the worst team in the league), the Mercury would be guaranteed the fourth seed no matter the game's outcome.
The Mercury pulled their starters in the fourth, looking to rest key players as the postseason approaches, and to get some players who haven't gotten much game time lately back in rhythm in case they're needed. Kalani Brown, who hadn't played since a cameo appearance on August 22nd, logged 14 minutes, Kiana Williams, played nine, and both Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa saw at least 14.
There was clearly some rust, but with the team unable to improve their playoff position, it's good to have them ready in case anything happens to the players in the team's planned eight-player rotation.
Nobody wants to face the defending champions this early in the postseason, but Mercury fans have reason for optimism. Phoenix won three of the four meetings between the two teams this season, and gave the star-studded Liberty offense plenty of trouble in their wins. New York has also been frustrated by a stretch of sloppy play.
After holding steady in second place for most of the first half of the season, they're backing into the postseason, winners of just five of their last 10 games. If there were ever a time to take on a dangerous and experienced foe like the Liberty, it might be now.
While the team will surely be disappointed they couldn't move up past fourth place, they now have the clarity of knowing who they'll face and the opportunity to spend the next several days preparing for them. They'll need every bit of it, because the best-of-three format can be unforgiving.
