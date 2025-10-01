How The Mercury Have Defeated A Rising East Team
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the beginning. They were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they have accomplished great things in that time. Phoenix has won three championships, and they have faced several teams in that time.
As far as their championships, they beat the Detroit Shock to get their first one. They beat the Indiana Fever to win their second and they beat the Chicago Sky in 2014. Phoenix has also faced teams who are no longer in the league.
Phoenix has faced everyone, and they have played well against most teams. Today, their history with the Washington Mystics will be examined.
The Mystics were established a year after the Mercury. They had a rough start during that time, as they finished with a record of 3-27. On the other hand, it was a successful year for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 19-11, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Houston Comets, who went on to win two more championships after that.
Washington started off with players like Alessandra Santos de Oliveira and Nikki McCray. Then, they picked up Tammy Jackson, Deborah Carter, Penny Moore and Heidi Burge in the expansion draft. Then, they selected Murriel Page, Rita Williams, Angela Hamblin and Angela Jackson in the 1998 WNBA Draft.
Mercury pick up big wins over Mystics
When it comes to their first season, their only wins were against the Utah Starzz, the Detroit Shocks and the Los Angeles Sparks. They met the Mercury for the first time early in the season, and Phoenix beat them 69-54. Jennifer Gllom was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 19 points. Then, Toni Foster had 13 points and Umeki Webb had 11.
These two teams met again at the end of June, and Phoenix picked up a big win. They beat them 86-69.
Bridge Pettis was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she had 23 points, three rebounds and three steals. Then, there were three other players who scored in double figures, as Marlies Askamp had 12 points, Maria Stepanova had 11 points and Michele Timms had 10.
The Mercury and Mystics met much later in the season, and Phoenix beat them 88-59. Gillom led the way once again, as she had 21 points.
Since then, the Mercury have met the Mystics multiple times, and overall, they have played 63 games against them. In that time, the Mercury have a record of 42-21 against them.
Washington has a bright future, as they have players like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafin. The Mercury beat them multiple times this season, but in the future, they may be a team to watch out for.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's history against teams like the Mystics when you click right here!