Mercury Prepare For Games Against Eastern Conference Teams
The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Los Angeles Sparks in their last game, as they beat them 92-84. They now have a 3-0 lead over the Sparks, and they could sweep them like they did the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix has won their last two games, and both of those teams were conference rivals. In the Mercury's next few games, they are going to face Eastern Conference teams.
Mercury shine in games against Eastern Conference teams
This season, the Mercury are 10-5 against East teams. They lost the season series against the Atlanta Dream, as Brittney Griner and her team swept them 3-0. Phoenix also lost to the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever.
Atlanta gave them trouble, and New York is the defending champion out for another title. Despite their loss to the Liberty, they also beat them twice before that, and they will face them again in the near future. The Fever have suffered their share of injuries, and they are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race.
Outside of those losses, the Mercury have done a good job against East teams. They will be seeing quite a few of them soon.
East Battles
After their game against the Chicago Sky, the Mercury will face the Liberty, the Fever, the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury's season series against the Sky, the Mystics and the Sun are on the verge of becoming sweeps, while the Liberty and the Fever have won at least one game.
These upcoming games will be a mixture of home and away games. They will host the Sky, the Liberty and the Fever, but they will be on the road against Washington and Connecticut. Phoenix is a great home team, and at this time, they are 12-6 in home games. With that in mind, Phoenix should have no problem getting wins against Chicago, New York and Indiana.
What's Next
When it comes to road games, the Mercury are 11-8. That is still a solid record, and they can beat both the Mystics and the Sun.
Phoenix's season is winding down, and after their matchups with East teams, they will have two more games in the regular season. They will face the Sparks one last time, and then they will face the Dallas Wings.
The Mercury have done well against East teams, and the next few games will prove that.
