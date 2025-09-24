Why Nick U'Ren Will Win An Award In The Future
The WNBA continues to announce its awards throughout the postseason, and on Tuesday, they announced the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year.
This year's Executive of the Year went to Dan Padover, who is the general manager of the Atlanta Dream. This is his third time winning the award, as he won in 2020 and 2021 as well. He has years of experience, as he started his journey with the New York Liberty. He held different positions and climbed the ranks.
Eventually, he became the general manager of the Las Vegas Aces, which is when he won his first two Executive of the Year awards.
This year's race had some good candidates, and Phoenix Mercury's Nick U'Ren was one of them. U'Ren joined the team back in 2023 after Jim Pitman announced that he would be retiring from the position.
U'Ren wasted no time when he took on the role, as his first move was bringing in Nate Tibbetts. Tibbetts had experience in the NBA, as he spent time as an assistant coach for multiple teams. U'Ren had NBA experience of his own, as he spent time with the Golden State Warriors. So, the Mercury have that to their advantage.
U'Ren brings in a star
After he brought in Tibbetts, U'Ren made several moves, with one of the first being the trade for Kahleah Copper. The Mercury sent Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and draft picks to the Chicago Sky to acquire her.
The Mercury had a solid year under Tibbetts, and they reached the playoffs in the process. However, they were swept by the Minnesota Lynx.
U'Ren went on to make moves to prepare for this season, and he brought in stars Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. He also brought in Sami Whitcomb, rookies like Monique Akoa Makani, who ended up being hidden gems and more. The moves helped put the team in a position to win, and now, they are in the playoffs seeking another championship.
Phoenix added some great pieces, and they put themselves in a position to contend this year and beyond. U'Ren's moves were calculated, and they were just what the team needed. However, it did not lead to him winning Executive of the Year.
For now, no Mercury executive has won that award, but in due time, it will happen.
Please follow us on X to read more about regular season awards when you click right here!