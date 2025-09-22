Mercury's Busy Week Leads To Winning A Series
It has been a busy week for the Phoenix Mercury. They tied their series against the New York Liberty, as they beat New York 86-60. Phoenix's new stars, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, both had 15 points in that outing, while Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner both had 14. Then, Kathryn Westbeld, one of the team's rookies, had 10 points.
With that win, the Mercury brought the series back to Phoenix, and they picked up a win in Game 3. That was a significant win, as they not only advanced to the next round, Sabally and Thomas were great in that game. The "Unicorn" had a double-double, as she finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas had a triple-double, and it was the first 20-point one in the postseason.
Phoenix needed a win to stay alive in the second game, and they took care of business. Then, when it came to the third game, they showed why they are a legitimate contender.
The Mercury's victory put them in the next round, and they are facing the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota beat the Golden State Valkyries in the first round. They were the only team that picked up a sweep in the first round, and now, they are a step closer to winning a championship. However, the Mercury are standing in their way.
The series between the Mercury and the Lynx kicked off on Sunday, and Minnesota beat Phoenix 82-69. Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 22 points. Then, Thomas had eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Phoenix had two other players in double figures, as Sami Whitcomb had 11 points and Sabally had 10. Surprisingly, Bonner was scoreless in that game, but chances are she will bounce back in the next game.
Mercury looking to move on from loss, tie the series 1-1
The Mercury will be away once again, and with the Lynx being such a tough home team, Phoenix will need all the help they can get. If they pick up a win in Game 2, they will head back home. The Mercury are a great home team as well, and they can take the lead and maybe even win the series.
Minnesota is on a mission, but so is Phoenix. Both of these teams will compete, and in the end, the Mercury will give it their all.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury do this week when you click right here!