Why Phoenix's New Stars Will Climb Franchise Lists
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, and all of their hard work during the season paid off. They finished the regular season with an impressive 27-17 record and they reached the WNBA Finals after getting great wins in their previous series.
The Mercury came up short in the Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces swept them to win their third championship. Regardless, it was a good effort from Phoenix, and the franchise's fourth championship is within reach.
One of the things that stood out the most about the Mercury's run was the play of their stars. Players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were on a mission, and with the way they were playing, they added their names to the Mercury's franchise records.
All of these categories will be discussed at some point, but this time, the postseason rebounds list is the star of the show.
When it comes to that category, DeWanna Bonner is the leader. She has a total of 385 rebounds, and Brittney Griner is second with 333. Bonner is no longer the only active player on this list, as Sabally and Thomas made their way onto the list.
Thomas is eighth on the list, as she had 99 rebounds during this year's playoff run. Then, Sabally is 10, as she had 70. There are some Mercury greats on this list, as Diana Taurasi is third. She had 308 rebounds in Phoenix's playoff runs, which is impressive for a guard.
Penny Taylor had 221 rebounds in her time, and another Mercury legend holds the fifth spot behind her. Candice Dupree is in that spot, and she had 177 rebounds in the team's postseason runs. Then, Brianna Turner and Tangela Smith are behind her, as they had 161 and 160 boards.
Thomas is behind Turner and Smith, and while she has a ways to go before she catches them, she can inch closer in the Mercury's next playoff run. Phoenix's star is a free agent, but after a successful season, there is a good chance that she returns and the Mercury go for another championship. The same can be said for Sabally.
The Mercury's great season may be just the beginning for the two stars, and as time goes on, they will continue to climb franchise records.
