Phoenix's New Stars Get Going In The Preseason
Preseason games are a chance for teams to warm up, and it gives teams a chance to see new additions in action. In some instances, players are fighting for a roster spot, and that is a chance for them to prove that they belong. In other cases, teams made moves during the offseason, and those players get a chance to build chemistry.
The Phoenix Mercury were active during the offseason, and before the start of the 2025 season, they added two new stars. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a deal, and both stars helped the team go on a deep playoff run.
The Mercury had two preseason games before the start of the season, and they faced Western Conference rivals. One of them has been in the league for some time, and the other was making its debut.
Phoenix faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first preseason game, and Las Vegas came out victorious. The Aces beat the Mercury by one, and Satou Sabally was the leading scorer. She had 14 points, and she also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Thomas did not score in double figures, but she contributed in her own way.
The six-time All-Star had five points, five rebounds and five assists. That was merely a glimpse of what she would do during the season, as she would have her share of triple-doubles later on.
After facing the Aces, the Mercury took on the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries were preparing for what would be an impressive season, and to get things going, they beat the Mercury 84-79.
Mercury stars get ready for the season
Sabally had another nice game, as she had 15 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and a block. Thomas had 15 points as well, and she also had six assists and five rebounds.
In those two games, Sabally averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Thomas averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 assists and five rebounds. Despite the losses, the Mercury were ready to go. They went on to finish the season with a record of 27-17, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Aces, and Las Vegas came out on top.
The stars had a big season ahead of them, and the preseason was just beginning.
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