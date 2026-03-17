Penny Taylor And More Take Down Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun met three times in the 2016 season, and Phoenix won the series. It all started with a 99-90 win, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix's starters were exceptional in that game, as Diana Taurasi had 19 points, Penny Taylor had 16 points, and DeWanna Bonner and Candice Dupree both had 15.
Future Mercury player leads the Sun
Camille Little was the leading scorer for Connecticut, and she had 16 points. Little joined the Mercury a year later, and she had a solid season. In her first year, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She played all 34 games, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 18-16.
Little had a solid game for the Sun, but the Mercury came away with the win. Phoenix followed that up with another win, as the Mercury beat the Sun 86-75.
Sonja Petrovic was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had a career-high 22 points. She also had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Griner finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists. Then, Taurasi had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Petrovic was one of the Mercury's new additions, and in her 31 games with the Mercury, she averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. She helped the Mercury win that game, and they had a 2-0 lead over an Eastern Conference team.
Connecticut had one more chance to get a win, and the East team did it on its home floor. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-74, and Chiney Ogwumike led them in a balanced effort. She had 22 points, while Jasmine Thomas, Alex Bentley and Alyssa Thomas all scored in double figures.
Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer again, and she had 29 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bonner and Taylor both had 14 points. The Sun pulled off a win, but the Mercury still won the series.
Connecticut finished the season with a record of 14-20, and it missed out on the playoffs. The win over Phoenix was a positive, and the following year, the Sun made the playoffs.
Phoenix had a season series under its belt, and the Mercury won some more.
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