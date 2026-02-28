Phoenix's New Stars Get Teammates Involved
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2003, and things started to turn around the following year. They added an All-Star veteran before the start of the season, as they drafted Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft.
Taylor was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers in 2001, and she spent the first three years of her career with them. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal in her first season, and her stats improved the following year. The forward took on a bigger role, as she was a reserve in the first year, and she started in most of her games in the second season.
Cleveland folded after the 2003 season, and that led to a dispersal draft. The Mercury had a record of 8-26 that year, and they received the first pick of that draft. Taylor came to Phoenix, and the rest was history.
Mercury rookie gets off to great start
A few months later, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi, and she became the team's go-to scorer. Taurasi also had the ability to get her teammates involved, and with the Mercury trying to get back on track, they needed contributions from everyone.
The Mercury had 501 assists that season, and their rookie was the leader. She had 132 assists that season, and her season high was eight. She did it against the Charlotte Sting. She did some scoring in that game, as she had 29 points. The rookie had a great game, and the Mercury won their eighth game of the season.
One of the team's veterans was second in assists, as Anna DeForge had 107. She had seven assists against the Minnesota Lynx. She also had eight points, three rebounds and three steals. The Mercury had three players who scored 10 or more points, as Plenette Pierson had 15 points, and Taurasi and Taylor both had 13.
Taylor was a legitimate scorer, and she contributed in other areas. She was third in assists that year, and she had 82. She had six assists against the Sacramento Monarchs. She was also one of four players who scored in double figures, as she had 11.
There was a gap in total assists after Taylor, as Tamara Moore was fourth with a total of 53 assists. Then, Slobodanka Tuvic had 32. Phoenix's players moved the ball, and their selflessness helped them get 17 wins that season.
