Mercury's New Stars Put Team On A Path To Success
The Phoenix Mercury added two new stars in 2004, and they helped the team win a championship a few years later. The Mercury added Penny Taylor, and it was due to a dispersal draft.
The Cleveland Rockers folded, and the Mercury received the first pick of that draft after struggling in the 2003 season. They finished that season with a record of 8-26. Taylor played well in her years with the Rockers, and when she joined the Mercury, she became one of their key players.
Phoenix also added Diana Taurasi, and she had a strong rookie season. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She won Rookie of the Year, and that was just the tip of the iceberg for the Mercury guard. She had a strong career, and it lasted for 20 years.
Both Taurasi and Taylor played well in 2004, and in the first game of the season, they showcased their talents. Taurasi had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Taylor had 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Phoenix's new additions were starters, and they were joined by Nikki McCray, Anna DeForge and Adrian Williams-Strong.
While the Mercury lost that first game, they picked up their first win shortly after. They beat the Connecticut Sun, and Taurasi had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. DeForge played well, and she had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Taylor had a quieter game scoring-wise, but she had seven rebounds and five steals.
The starting lineup remained the same, and in the following game, the Mercury picked up another win. They beat the Seattle Storm, and DeForge had 24 points, Taurasi had 22 and Taylor had 13. This starting lineup was working for Phoenix, and it helped the Mercury go 2-1 in their first three games.
Mercury get off to good start
Phoenix kept that momentum going, as Taurasi and her teammates beat the Houston Comets. They beat them 73-63, and the starters continued to shine. DeForge and Taylor both had 16 points, and Shereka Wright did as well. She came off the bench, and she played a significant role in the team's win. Then, Taurasi had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Mecury played well in their first five games, and despite their loss to the Seattle Storm, their starting lineup helped them get off to a good start. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17, and in what was a step in the right direction, the starters set the tone.
