Phoenix Sets The Tone In First Game Against New York

The Phoenix Mercury won their season series against the 2024 champions, and it started with a win on the road.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs for the second year in a row, as they finished the regular season with a record of 27-17.

Phoenix started their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty, then they beat the Minnesota Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals. In the Finals, they lost to the Las Vegas Aces.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) battles for the ball with New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1 after losing the first game at home. New York picked up a 76-69 win on the road. That game went into overtime, and the Liberty held on and secured the win. Then, the Mercury responded with two impressive wins, as they beat the Liberty 86-60 in Game 2, and 79-73 in the next game.

Phoenix had the upper hand against New York in both the regular season and the postseason. They won their season series against the Liberty, and it began with a win on the road.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with her teammates as they defeat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their first game against the Liberty, the Mercury beat them 89-81. Phoenix had a great showing in that game, as they had five players who scored in double figures.

Mercury rookie leads them to victory

Monique Akoa Makani was Phoenix's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 21 points. She also had six assists and a rebound. Alyssa Thomas had her typical performance, as she nearly had a triple-double. She had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in that outing. She also had two steals.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) takes a shot over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb had a nice game against her former team, as she had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. She showed off her shooting ability, as she had four 3-pointers. At that time, Whitcomb was in the starting lineup while Kahleah Copper was out due to injury.

Satou Sabally nearly had a double-double, as she had 15 points and nine rebounds. Then, Kitija Laksa, one of the Mercury's other rookies, had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. She made three 3-pointers in that time.

Phoenix did well against the 2024 champions, and come playoff time, they were ready for the Liberty and their trio.

The Mercury's first win set the tone, and it proved that they can compete with some of the league's best teams. Then, as the season went on, they continue to prove it time after time.

