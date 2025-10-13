Phoenix Sets The Tone In First Game Against New York
The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs for the second year in a row, as they finished the regular season with a record of 27-17.
Phoenix started their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty, then they beat the Minnesota Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals. In the Finals, they lost to the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1 after losing the first game at home. New York picked up a 76-69 win on the road. That game went into overtime, and the Liberty held on and secured the win. Then, the Mercury responded with two impressive wins, as they beat the Liberty 86-60 in Game 2, and 79-73 in the next game.
Phoenix had the upper hand against New York in both the regular season and the postseason. They won their season series against the Liberty, and it began with a win on the road.
In their first game against the Liberty, the Mercury beat them 89-81. Phoenix had a great showing in that game, as they had five players who scored in double figures.
Mercury rookie leads them to victory
Monique Akoa Makani was Phoenix's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 21 points. She also had six assists and a rebound. Alyssa Thomas had her typical performance, as she nearly had a triple-double. She had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in that outing. She also had two steals.
Sami Whitcomb had a nice game against her former team, as she had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. She showed off her shooting ability, as she had four 3-pointers. At that time, Whitcomb was in the starting lineup while Kahleah Copper was out due to injury.
Satou Sabally nearly had a double-double, as she had 15 points and nine rebounds. Then, Kitija Laksa, one of the Mercury's other rookies, had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. She made three 3-pointers in that time.
Phoenix did well against the 2024 champions, and come playoff time, they were ready for the Liberty and their trio.
The Mercury's first win set the tone, and it proved that they can compete with some of the league's best teams. Then, as the season went on, they continue to prove it time after time.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they performed against top teams when you click right here!