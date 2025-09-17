Liberty Star a Game-Time Decision for Game 2 Vs Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury's backs are up against the wall, after a dramatic Game 1 home loss to the New York Liberty. Their season is on the line Wednesday night, and they'll have to win two in a row to avoid an early winter break.
According to Underdog WNBA, Breanna Stewart, who hit a pivotal and-one late for the Liberty after injuring her knee earlier in the game, may be unavailable to play in Game 2. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello says it's a game-time decision and that her MRI came out clean.
Breanna Stewart
Stewart appeared to be in serious pain after injuring her knee, but stayed in the game and delivered for her team in the narrow victory. She had 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting, second on the team, and posted a game-high plus/minus of +16, despite dealing with obvious physical discomfort. She also chipped in six rebounds and four assists.
Not only is she one of the most skilled players in the league, she is also a valuable source of playoff experience for the defending champions. Stewart is a two-time Finals MVP (with two different franchises. She won it once in Seattle.) who averaged 22 points per game in the playoffs for her career. She's a matchup nightmare, capable of scoring on the block due to her 6'4" frame and long arms, and just as good at attacking off the dribble or knocking down perimeter shots.
While Emma Meesseman, yet another former Finals MVP on the Liberty, can fill in for her in a pinch, Stewart is another caliber of player, one of the best in league history. She's also made six All-Defensive teams and is a big part of the reason the Mercury struggled to score on Sunday night.
If Stewart does play, it's unclear if she'll be on a minutes restriction. It's likely that the Liberty coaches and trainers will have to see how her knee responds early in the game and move accordingly.
With or without their most decorated player, the Liberty are a handful, and they're absolutely loaded, but they'll no doubt he hoping their star forward is ready to go. Though the Liberty have home-court advantage in this upcoming elimination game, the Mercury were the higher seed for a reason, and they've beaten the Liberty in New York already this season. Stewart playing and looking healthy will be their best chance at keeping the Mercury from extending the series.
