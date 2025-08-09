DeWanna Bonner Climbs Up All-Time Rebounds Leaderboard
On Thursday night against the Indiana Fever, DeWanna Bonner not only got some revenge against a team that beat them eight days prior, and whose fans booed her throughout the game, but also made a bit of WNBA history. She scored 23 points off the bench in just 23 minutes and pulled down seven rebounds. She has now moved up to eighth in WNBA history in rebounds, with 3,153 boards.
Now in her 16th WNBA season, Bonner is also the third-leading scorer in league history. It's unlikely that she'll catch Tina Charles and Diana Taurasi on that list, but she's within striking distance of a few players on the rebounding leaderboard. She just passed Candice Dupree, her former Mercury teammate from 2010-2016. They won a championship together back in 2014, with both players playing key roles in a formidable starting lineup.
Currently ahead of Bonner in seventh and sixth are Nneka Ogwumike, the only active player on the list above Bonner on the list, who is currently averaging 7.1 rebounds a night for the playoff-bound Seattle Storm, and league legend Lisa Leslie, whose 3,307-rebound mark is well within reach. Bonner is averaging 4.7 rebounds a game this season, meaning she would need 33 games to pass Leslie at this pace.
Anywhere up to Candace Parker, currently in third with 3,467 rebounds, is within striking distance if Bonner chooses to play another season after this one and plays at more or less the same level.
Bonner's also not far off from breaking into the top ten in another statistical category. She's currently 11th all-time in steals, just four steals behind Katie Douglas in 10th. With the way the Mercury have been forcing turnovers, she could hit that mark within a week.
Of course, her rebounding wasn't the only thing that will show up in the league's record books from Thursday's game. She also scored the basket that gave Alyssa Thomas her third consecutive triple-double, making her the first player in league history to do so, and bolstering her MVP candidacy. The two showcased their chemistry in that game, with Thomas setting up Bonner for multiple good looks at the basket en route to a season-high 23 points for DB.
Bonner, famously an incredibly versatile player, also ranks in the top 25 in blocks and in the top 10 in three-pointers made.