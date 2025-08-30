Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury Can Win Season Series Against New York

The Phoenix Mercury are facing the New York Liberty, and they are hoping to end the series with a win.

Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) jumps in between Phoenix Mercury forwards DeWanna Bonner (14) and Alyssa Thomas (25) to grab a rebound in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are back in action, and they take on one of the league's best teams. The New York Liberty are having a solid year, as they hope to repeat. New York won their championship last year, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx in a competitive series.

New York has a record of 24-15, as they have won their last two games. They beat the Connecticut Sun in a close game, and then they picked up a big win over the Washington Mystics. The Liberty are fifth in the league's standings, and the Mercury are right above them. So, this upcoming game is important for both sides.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

When it comes to the season series, the Mercury have a 2-1 lead. They beat New York back in June, as they won 89-81.

Akoa Makani leads Mercury in road win

Monique Akoa Makani had a big game for the Mercury, as she led the team in scoring with 21 points. She also had six assists. Akoa Makani led the way in what was a balanced effort from the Mercury. They had five players who scored 10 or more points, and Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double. She had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) looks to post up against Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Phoenix was on the road for that game, and they made sure they came out victorious. The Mercury hosted the Liberty in their next meeting, and they beat them 106-91. They had another great showing as a team, and Satou Sabally was their leader with 25 points. Then, there were others like Thomas, Sami Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa who helped them win.

The Mercury faced the Liberty last month, and it was the start of a difficult road trip. New York beat them 89-76, and they handed the Mercury their third loss in a row. Phoenix lost to the Lynx and the Atlanta Dream before that.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This time around, the Mercury are back home, and they are looking to finish the series with a 3-1 lead. New York is a worthy opponent, and it will take another balanced effort from Phoenix to beat them. The Mercury are nearly unstoppable when they have five or more players scoring in double figures, and this is the perfect opportunity to keep that momentum going. It may be a close game, and Phoenix will need all the help they can get.

Phoenix wants to win this series, and they have what it takes to get it done.

