How Mercury Can Win Season Series Against New York
The Phoenix Mercury are back in action, and they take on one of the league's best teams. The New York Liberty are having a solid year, as they hope to repeat. New York won their championship last year, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx in a competitive series.
New York has a record of 24-15, as they have won their last two games. They beat the Connecticut Sun in a close game, and then they picked up a big win over the Washington Mystics. The Liberty are fifth in the league's standings, and the Mercury are right above them. So, this upcoming game is important for both sides.
When it comes to the season series, the Mercury have a 2-1 lead. They beat New York back in June, as they won 89-81.
Akoa Makani leads Mercury in road win
Monique Akoa Makani had a big game for the Mercury, as she led the team in scoring with 21 points. She also had six assists. Akoa Makani led the way in what was a balanced effort from the Mercury. They had five players who scored 10 or more points, and Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double. She had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Phoenix was on the road for that game, and they made sure they came out victorious. The Mercury hosted the Liberty in their next meeting, and they beat them 106-91. They had another great showing as a team, and Satou Sabally was their leader with 25 points. Then, there were others like Thomas, Sami Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa who helped them win.
The Mercury faced the Liberty last month, and it was the start of a difficult road trip. New York beat them 89-76, and they handed the Mercury their third loss in a row. Phoenix lost to the Lynx and the Atlanta Dream before that.
This time around, the Mercury are back home, and they are looking to finish the series with a 3-1 lead. New York is a worthy opponent, and it will take another balanced effort from Phoenix to beat them. The Mercury are nearly unstoppable when they have five or more players scoring in double figures, and this is the perfect opportunity to keep that momentum going. It may be a close game, and Phoenix will need all the help they can get.
Phoenix wants to win this series, and they have what it takes to get it done.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish the series when you click right here!