Impact of Mercury Star's Draft Night
The Phoenix Mercury had multiple draft picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft, as they had the 10th pick, the 18th pick and the 29th pick. They used those picks to draft Jocelyn Willoughby, Te'a Cooper and Stella Johnson. Those players had different journeys, but they were drafted by the historic, championship-winning franchise.
That year's draft was unique, as it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, players heard their name called, and they took the next step in their basketball journey.
Outside of the Mercury's draft picks, they also had ties to other players in this draft. In fact, one of the team's biggest stars was selected that year.
Oregon stars get selected early
Satou Sabally was the second pick of that year's draft, and it was due to her successful years with the Oregon Ducks. She averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals. Her best season was her second year, as she averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals. Sabally's teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was picked right ahead of her, as she was selected by the New York Liberty.
Sabally spent a few years with the Dallas Wings, but she joined the Mercury before the 2025 season.
Another current Mercury player was drafted by a different team that year, as Kitija Laksa was the 11th pick. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm, but she did not play for them.
Laksa would make her WNBA debut years later, as she is one of the Mercury's reserves. She averages six points and 1.2 rebounds.
Later on in the draft, Sug Sutton was selected by the Washington Mystics. She was the last pick of the draft, and she played in 12 games for Washington at that time. A few years later, she joined the Mercury. She appeared in 40 games in the 2023 season, and she averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Sutton started the 2024 season with the Mercury, but she was moved to the Mystics for her second stint.
The 2020 draft had some special players, and while the Mercury did not draft Sabally or Laksa, they made their way to Phoenix years later. Now, both players are on a contending team, and they are gearing up for a playoff run.
