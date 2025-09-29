How Nicole Ohlde Won A Championship With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had numerous players on their roster, and some of them were there at the right time. They won championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014, and their general managers found the ideal players to help them win.
Phoenix had their stars, and they also had reserves who contributed as well. When it comes to their 2009 championship, Nicole Ohlde was one of those players.
Ohlde started her career with the Minnesota Lynx. They drafted her in 2004 with the sixth pick. That was the same year the Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi, who went on to become the franchise's top player. Ohlde spent her college years at Kansas State, and her best season was her third.
In that season, Ohlde averaged 18.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists. Ohlde started her WNBA career on a good note, as she averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. She started in every game that season, and did so in her other seasons with the Lynx. She played a total of five seasons with them, and she remained healthy in all of them.
Mercury acquire Ohlde, trade Miller and Sanders
In 2009, the Lynx sent Ohlde to the Mercury for Kelly Miller and LaToya Sanders. She came off the bench that year, and she played in 21 games.
Ohlde averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and a block. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 23-11, which is identical to their record in 2007. They started their postseason with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and they beat them 2-1. After that, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and they beat them 2-1.
The Mercury had one more opponent, and they faced the Indiana Fever. They beat them 3-2 to win the team's second championship. Ohlde averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in that playoff run. That would be the last time she made the playoffs.
After that season, Ohlde started the 2010 season with the Mercury, but they traded her to the Tulsa Shock for Kara Braxton. Ohlde played 12 games with Tulsa and she started in nine of them. She averaged 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Ohlde did not spent significant time with the Mercury, but in her time, the team did something special.
