Mercury's No. 1 Pick And More Wear Special Number
The Phoenix Mercury started their journey in 1997, and since then, many players have suited up for them. That has led to players wearing different jersey numbers, and some of the most unique were worn by multiple players.
Monique Ambers was the first player to wear No. 42 for the Mercury, and she was one of the team's early draft picks. She was the Mercury's fourth-round pick, and she spent a season with them. She spent a season with Phoenix, and she played 19 games. She spent time with the Sacramento Monarchs years later, and she played two games.
Ambers saw limited action, but her career high was a four-point game against the Utah Starzz. The Mercury won by 22, and they had their third win of the season.
It was a few years before another player wore No. 42 for the Mercury, but it happened again in 2002. Quacy Barnes wore it, and before playing for the Mercury, she started her journey with the Monarchs.
Barnes was a third-round draft pick, and she played 17 games in her first season. Then, she spent time with the Seattle Storm, and after being waived by them, she signed a deal with the Mercury. She played two games with them, and she averaged 1.5 points and a block.
Barnes had her career high in her time with the Storm, and she had 17 points against the Mercury. She also had three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Seattle's loss. Barnes had some nice games in her career, and for a brief period, she suited up for Phoenix.
The next player who wore No. 42 was right away, as Nevriye Yilmaz signed a deal with the Mercury in 2003. She played five games with them, and she averaged 2.8 points. She had a 10-point game against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and the Mercury won by one. Yilmaz helped Phoenix get its first win of the season, and that was important as the team struggled later on.
Mercury add exceptional center
Time went by, and 10 years after Yilmaz wore No. 42, another center took over. The Mercury received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they selected Brittney Griner.
Griner became one of the Mercury's best players, and she helped them win a championship in her second season. She spent several seasons with the Mercury, and she had her career high back in 2017. She had 38 points against the Indiana Fever, and her team picked up a 98-90 win.
The Mercury center accomplished many things, and before the start of the 2025 season, she signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream.
All of these players are a part of Mercury history, and while someone else may wear this number, chances are, it will eventually be retired.
